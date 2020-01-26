advertisement

The entire sports world was surprised by the tragic death of basketball legend Kobe Bryant early Monday morning (Manila time).

Bryant, 41, reportedly died in a helicopter crash in California, United States.

Athletes from all sports expressed their condolences to the five-time NBA champion, the effect of which extends beyond the limits of the basketball court.

“We already miss you, my brother RIP. God bless you and your family,” NFL superstar Tom Brady wrote on Twitter.

“I’m shocked. Words can’t even describe it. Just an incredibly sad and tragic day,” tweeted former NBA superstar Scottie Pippen.

Bryant’s former Los Angeles Lakers teammate Pau Gasol, with whom he shared two championships in 2009 and 2010, was also shocked.

“Except devastated … my big brother … I can’t, I just can’t believe it,” said Gasol.

Bryant, one of the greatest players of all time, played 20 seasons in the NBA, all with the Lakers.

On Sunday, Bryant was just overtaken by Lakers superstar LeBron James for third place on the NBA list of all time.

Move the game forward @KingJames. Respect my brother. Bryant wrote on Sunday, which turned out to be his last tweet.

