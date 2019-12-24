advertisement

It’s always fun when a local sportscaster interacts with the audience and the community in which he or she works, especially when good-natured jokes or gestures are involved.

In Columbia, South Carolina’s Fox daughter WACH, sports anchor Mike Uva (pronounced “You-Vah”) had fun with his last name when the University of South Carolina played the University of Virginia, which is informally known as UVA.

Looks like my last name “UVA” has to fit for the day

advertisement

What should I change for Gamecock fans? https://t.co/b7FG2HXbyE

– Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) December 22, 2019

The USC men’s basketball team visited Charlottesville on Sunday to play Virginia No. 9. The game looked like a mismatch. The Cavaliers are the reigning national champions and set a 9-1 record, while last season (16:16) the Gamecocks did not qualify for the NCAA tournament and a 7: 4 mark in the John Paul Jones Arena carried.

Still, South Carolina played like the top 10 team and the two-digit favorite, shooting 55 percent off the field and leading most of the game. Virginia returned to end the game with 11 minutes remaining, but the Gamecocks joined to end the game and eventually won 70-59.

Since my last name is Uva and I work in Gamecock country, I think it’s only fair that we change my last name for @FrankMartin_SC & @GamecockMBB this evening, just as we did at @dawnstaley & @GamecockWBB when they defeated UVA to have. In what should we change it? See how we’re doing at 10 a.m. on @wachfox pic.twitter.com/QTzPksTYni

– Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) December 22, 2019

Uva reminded his audience that he changed his last name to “Gamecock” in March 2018 when the USC women’s basketball team defeated Virginia in the NCAA tournament. This time he wanted to try something different and took suggestions from his Twitter followers.

The winner’s choice may not have been creative, but it was safe for television and appropriate for the occasion. For one night Mike Uva was Mike “USC” for his sports broadcast.

Gamecock Nation asked, so we changed it …

Had to lose last name Uva last night because @GamecockMBB upset UVA. Half Irish, half Gamecock pic.twitter.com/A2GhRBTDYS

– Mike Uva (@Mike_Uva) December 23, 2019

Luckily for UVA, the Gamecocks play in the SEC and the Cavaliers are an ACC school, so he doesn’t have to change his name too often.

But South Carolina and Virginia faced each other in the Belk Bowl last year. This forced Uva to change his last name to “Belk” in return for the retailer who donated 39 coats to WACH. Everything for a good cause. Call it a consolation for the Cavaliers who win 28-0.

Maybe it is better for USC if Uva changes the name change to basketball.

advertisement