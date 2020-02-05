advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – UAAP champion Ateneo will test its new lineup at the 2020 National Collegiate Championships against the country’s best collegiate teams.

The Blue Eagles, who have achieved a historic victory in the UAAP, will continue to try to win the tradition against the best teams from the UAAP and the NCAA, but also against Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao. You defeated the University of Visayas in the national final last year.

Known as the Philippine Collegiate Champions League, the event offers NCAA champion Letran, runner-up of the UAAP in Santo Tomas and runner-up of the NCAA in San Beda for the UAAP-NCAA challenge.

advertisement

The national champion is awarded the President’s Cup by the Philippine Sports Commission and the M.V.Pangilinan Trophy by Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas.

The Blue Eagles lost Matt and Mike Nieto, Thirdy Ravena, Adrian Wong, and Isaac Go, who played key roles in their triumphant campaign, but coach Tab Baldwin will be the Filmmaker’s attacker Dwight Ramos, a 6-foot-5 dynamo who is a Star is showcased member of the Gilas National Training Pool.

Others expected to advance to Ateneo include Gian Mamuyac, William Navarro, SJ Belangel, Tyler Tio, and African slotman Angelo Kouame.

The UAAP / NCAA challenge will take place on February 8th, 9th and 15th at the Filoil Flying V Center. The two best teams reach the final four.

Don Honorio Ventura State U defeated five teams from Pangasinan, Baguio, Vigan, Dagupan and Pampanga to lead the Luzon Regional Championship, along with Diliman College, the UAAP Third Placer University of the Philippines and the Bicol Champion. The Luzon Regionals will take place from February 9th to 12th at the Jesse Robredo Coliseum in Naga City.

Powerhouses Southwestern University and University of Visayas are banners of the Vis-Min group and other qualifiers.

The UAAP / NCAA champion and runner-up as well as the title lists of Luzon and Vis-Min collide in the final four from February 22 to 23 in Davao City.

continue reading

EDITOR’S CHOICE

MOST READ

Don’t miss the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer and more than 70 titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to news, download at 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints or inquiries, contact us.

advertisement