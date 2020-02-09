advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo remained immaculate after awarding the University of Santo Tomas a defeat between 82 and 71 on Filipino’s Collegiate Champions League Challenge Sunday at Filoil Flying V Center.

In the rematch between the finalists of the UAAP season 82, it was the Blue Eagles who were able to assert themselves again because they remained perfect 2-0 in the offseason tournament.

SJ Belangel scored 26 points in a 6-of-9 shot from below with two steals to lead Ateneo, while Angelo Kouame led the color with 15 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks.

The Growling Tigers rose from 10 points to 48:38 at the start of the third round, reaching a single point [66:65] after beating the Blue Eagles [27:18] in the penultimate round.

However, Kouame ended UST’s tenacity and scored eight of his total points during that period when Ateneo defeated the Growling Tigers [16: 6] last quarter.

Rhenz Abando and Vince Cuajao were both 14 points ahead of the Growling Tigers, who lost 1-1.

In the meantime, San Beda avenged the loss to Colegio de San Juan de Letran in the NCAA season 95 final with a dominant 76-53 win.

Calvin Oftana filled the statistics sheets with 17 points, nine rebounds, six assists, four thefts and three blocks to lead the Red Lions, while Ralph Penuela and Pedro Alfaro had 16 and 12 points, respectively.

Jeo Ambohot had 13 points and seven rebounds to lead the knights, who are now linked to San Beda with 1-1 records.





