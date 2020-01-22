advertisement

Hazelnut Green Beans for ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen for January 22, 2020; image supplied by ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen

Calgary

The start of a new year has many of us moving forward at full speed. Take some time to slow down and gather with loved ones for a hearty and comforting meal.

Our oven-baked chicken seasoning brings the familiar barbecue flavor inside. The sweet, cut sauce can be made ahead, so all you have to do is assemble and bake, giving you more time to do the things you love.

You don’t need a deep fryer for our Asian-inspired Crispy Baked Cauliflower! Cauliflower gets its purity from panko, or Japanese-style bread crumbs. Our dipped sesame sauce adds a touch of finished or served to the side or wrinkled on top.

Our green beans with hazelnut butter are a light side dish that you can make with you. Empty green beans are tossed in butter and hazelnuts for an elevated version of a French classic.

SPICY OVEN CHICKEN BARBECUED

1 1/3 cups tightly packed brown sugar

1 can (14 oz / 398 ml) tomato sauce

1 cup cider vinegar

1 large onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1/3 cup Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon thyme, crushed

1 tablespoon salt

1/2 tablespoon of canine pepper

12 to 14 chicken thighs, skin

Combine all ingredients except chicken in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes. The sauce can be prepared and refrigerated for up to 2 days. Arrange the chicken meat in a single layer on a large inactive baking dish. Do not overload the pan. Pour the sauce over the chicken. Bake, baking occasionally, at 375 ° F (190 ° C) for 1 1/4 hours. Serves from 8 to 10.

Cook’s note: If desired, 8 to 10 skinless chicken breasts can be substituted for the thighs.

KRISPY Roasted Clipper

4 large, beaten eggs

1 tbsp mustard Dijon

2 tablespoons salt, separate

2 cups of panko (Japanese style bread crumbs)

2 tbsp sesame seeds

1 tablespoon garlic powder

Spoon fresh pepper

½ tablespoon of ground ginger

½ tablespoon of red pepper flakes

Spoon saffron spoon

1 head cauliflower, cut into 1½ inch gold (about 10 cups)

Sesame Dip Sauce * (recipe follows)

Preheated oven to 400 ° F.

Fry together the eggs, Dijon mustard and a tablespoon of salt in a medium bowl. Let us know.

Combine panko, sesame seeds, remaining 1½ tablespoon salt, garlic powder, pepper, ginger, red pepper flakes and turmeric in a medium bowl. Divide the panko mixture between two medium bowls. Set a bowl of panko mix aside.

Working in batches, immerse half of the cauliflower flowers in the egg mixture, shaking off excess. Transfer the florets to the first bowl of panko mix and toss to coat. Place on baking sheets with parchment paper.

Continue to chop with the remaining egg mixture, cauliflower and second bowl of panko mix.

Bake until the cauliflower is lightly browned and soft, about 25 to 30 minutes. Serve with sesame soy sauce dressing.

Makes about 10 cups.

Sesame Soy Sauce

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 tablespoon sesame oil

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon chopped ginger

¼ tablespoon of red pepper flakes

¼ cup soy sauce

2 tbsp liquid honey

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

¼ cup water

2 tablespoons corn

Makes cup

Heat canola oil and sesame oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add flakes of garlic, ginger and red pepper; sauté until fragrant, about 1 to 2 minutes. Add soy sauce, honey and rice vinegar. Bring to a simmer.

Fry the water and cornstarch together in a separate bowl. Stir the corn mixture into the soy sauce mixture. Bring to a boil, beating frequently. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring constantly, until thickened, about 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.

Green beans with wine button

6 cups (1.5 L) green beans

1/4 cup (50 ml) butter, softened

1/4 cup (50 ml) finely chopped hazelnuts

Salt 1/4 tsp (1 ml)

1/4 tsp (1 ml) fresh pepper

Cook the beans in boiling water until tender, about 5 minutes; drain. Meanwhile combine butter, hazelnuts, salt and pepper. Add the butter mixture to the beans and toss until the butter has melted. Serve immediately. Serves 8.

The ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen Healthy Foods column for busy families runs Wednesdays in the Calgary Herald’s food section. For tips on cooking, food safety or home affairs, call 1-877-420-9090 toll-free, email bfkanswerline@atco.com or chat with us live at ATCOBlueFlameK Kitchen.com.

