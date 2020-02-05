advertisement

Roasted Lemon Garlic Chicken for the ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen for February 5, 2020; image supplied by ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen

Calgary

Between the rush hour traffic and the kids locking up in their extracurricular activities, there never seems to be enough time in the week to do everything. These delicious one-pot recipes require minimal preparation and supervision so you can make the most of your busy week nights without surviving the fragrance.

advertisement

Our Roasted Lemon Chicken Chicken hits all the notes of flavors, with sweet molasses, tart lemons and savory garlic. The rich, sticky sauce is delicious served over rice. Round out the meal with some fried or fried vegetables.

Our Bangkok Bear Curry combines the aromatic flavors of Thai cuisine with the hearty chili. Pumpkin kidney beans are likened to an aromatic decoction seasoned with red curry paste, tomatoes, lime, garlic and coconut, and served over steamed rice.

Tender chicken breast marinated in lime, garlic and cayenne roasted on a bed of basmati rice boiled in coconut milk, lime and cilantro in our Asian-inspired Chicken with Rice. Chicken and rice each inject with extra flavor as they cook together. While the dish is cooking, prepare a salad or some lightly cooked vegetables for a full meal.

Lemons coated with roasted lemon

10 to 12 skinless chicken thighs

1/4 cup (50 ml) fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp (25 ml) ornamented molasses

2 tablespoons (10 ml) Worcestershire sauce

3 garlic cloves, crushed

Salt 1/4 tsp (1 ml)

1/4 tsp (1 ml) fresh pepper

Cut green onion

Grease a 3 quart (3 L) shallow dish or row with non-stick foil. Place the chicken in a single layer in the prepared pan. Do not overload the pan. Combine lemon juice, molasses, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, salt and pepper; pour chicken. Let stand for 30 minutes. Bake, uncover, at 425 ° F (220 ° C), roasting occasionally, for 45 to 50 minutes or until the chicken is fried and cooked inside. Sprinkle with green onions. Serves 6.

BANGKOK POWER LIMITED

1 tablespoon (15 ml) oil

1 cup (250 ml) chopped onion

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

3 to 4 tablespoons (15 – 20 ml) red curry paste

1 can (28 oz / 796 ml) red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 tomato (14 oz / 398 ml) tomato

Coconut milk 1 can (400 ml)

2 tbsp (25 ml) sugar

1 tablespoon (5 ml) peel with minced lemon

1/2 tablespoon (2 ml) salt

2 tablespoons (25 ml) fresh lemon juice

Hot cooked rice

Thin sliced ​​green onion

Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onions and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and red curry paste; simmer for 1 minute. Stir in beans, tomatoes, coconut milk, sugar, lemon peel and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes. Stir in the lemon juice. Serve over rice and sprinkle with green onions. Serves 4 to 6.

Chicken with grain rice

3 cups (750 ml) basmati rice, rinsed and drained

1 can (14 oz / 398 ml) coconut milk

2 cups (500 ml) canned chicken broth

1/4 cup (50 ml) fresh lime juice

1/4 cup (50 ml) chopped fresh cilantro

1 tablespoon (5 ml) salt

2 tbsp (25 ml) olive oil

1 tablespoon (15 ml) peel with minced lemon

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon (2 ml) cayenne pepper

8 chicken breast without skin

1/2 cup (125 ml) sweetened, toasted coconut

Place the rice in a 4 quart (4 L) shallow roasting pan. Combine coconut milk, soup, lemon juice, cilantro and salt; discard the rice. Combine the oil, lemon peel, garlic and cayenne pepper in a plastic bag. Add the chicken and the squeezed bag to the chicken with oil mixture. Place the chicken in a single layer over the rice. Cover tightly with foil. Bake at 350 ° F (180 ° C) for 70 to 75 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed, the rice is tender and the chicken is cooked through. Remove the noodles and sprinkle with coconut. Serve immediately. Serves 8.

The ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen Healthy Foods column for busy families runs Wednesdays in the Calgary Herald’s food section. For tips on cooking, food safety or home affairs, call 1-877-420-9090 toll-free, email bfkanswerline@atco.com or chat with us live at ATCOBlueFlameK Kitchen.com.

advertisement