Bring fresh, Mediterranean flavors of Greek cuisine to your home with our simple recipes.

Our Greek Lamb Burgers definitely have roasted red peppers, spinach, fresh parsley, garlic and oregano. Backed with Lemon Feta Aioli, red onions, tomatoes and olives, you will never want to go back to regular burger.

Rice again? Our Greek Rice is a delicious side dish that will flavor any meal. Fresh lemon juice, minced garlic, chopped green onions, Kalamata olives and dried herbs add color and flavor to this easy recipe.

Our versatile Greek Tzatziki is just as delicious in a gift as is a vegetable or cracker dip. Our recipe combines plain yogurt and sour cream for extra additions, and takes a spicy kick from a dash of hot pepper sauce. Replace Greek yogurt for plain yogurt if you prefer a thicker, softer texture.

BURGERS LAMBAM COURTS

1 lb (0.5 kg) lean lamb to the ground

3/4 cup crumbs of fresh bread

1/4 cup chopped canned roast red peppers

1/4 cup fresh parsley

1/4 cup finely chopped onion

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 pcg (10 oz / 300 g) chopped, thawed and squeezed spinach dry

1 large egg

1 tablespoon oregano, crushed

1 tablespoon salt

1/4 tsp fresh pepper

6 batches of hamburgers

Thin red onions, sliced ​​tomatoes and sliced ​​olives

Lemon Feta Aioli (recipe follows)

Heat the barbecue with natural gas on medium heat for 10 to 15 minutes. Combine lamb, bread crumbs, roasted red peppers, parsley, onion, garlic, spinach, egg, oregano, salt and pepper until well browned. Form the lamb mixture into 6 sauces. Roast potatoes until fully cooked. Serve in batches of onions, tomatoes, olives and Lemon Feta Aioli.

Yield: Serves 6

LEMON FETA AIOLI

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup chopped sliced ​​cheese

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

1/2 tablespoon minced lemon peel

1/4 tsp fresh pepper

1 clove garlic, crushed

Yield: Makes about 2/3 cup

Put all ingredients in a food processor; process until smooth. Transfer to a serving dish. Cover and refrigerate until service.

Greek Rice

2 cups (500 ml) of water

1 cup (250 ml) long grain rice

2 tablespoons (10 ml) olive oil

1/2 tablespoon (2 ml) salt

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1/2 cup (125 ml) thinly sliced ​​green onions

2 tablespoons (25 ml) chopped kalamata olives

2 tablespoons (25 ml) fresh lemon juice

1/2 tsp (2 ml) thyme, crushed

1/2 tsp (2 ml) oregano, crushed

1/2 tsp (2 ml) rosemary, crushed

Combine water, rice, oil, salt and garlic in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil; reduce heat, cover and simmer for 20 minutes or until rice is tender and the liquid absorbs. Stir in the remaining ingredients (onion through rosemary). Cover and let stand for 5 minutes before serving. Serves 6.

TZATZIKI Greek

1 English cucumber, peeled and cubed

1 tablespoon (5 ml) salt

3/4 cup (175 ml) plain yogurt

1/2 cup (125 ml) sour cream

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

2 tablespoons (10 ml) minced onions

1/2 tsp (2 ml) fresh lemon juice

1/2 tablespoon (2 ml) salt

1/4 tsp (1 ml) fresh pepper

1/8 tsp (0.5 ml) hot pepper sauce

Put the cucumber in a colander; sprinkle with 1 tablespoon (5 ml) salt. Let stand for 10 minutes. Rinse with cold water; drain on paper towels. Puree cucumber in a blender or food processor. Put the puree in a sieve; let drain for 5 minutes. Combine the remaining ingredients (yogurt through hot pepper sauce) in a bowl. Stir in the cucumber puree. Refrigerate, cover, at least 4 hours or up to 24 hours. Don’t get up. Serve with donairs, souvlaki, satay, crackers or fresh vegetables. Makes about 1 1/3 cups (325 ml).

The ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen Healthy Foods column for busy families runs Wednesdays in the Calgary Herald’s food section. For tips on cooking, food safety or home affairs, call 1-877-420-9090 toll-free, email us at bfkanswerline@atco.com or chat with us online at ATCOBlueFlameK Kitchen.com.

