Eating on a budget should not mean instant noodles and boxing cats and cheese. With some pantry products and a little creativity, you can make nutritious, tasty and filling meals without breaking the bank.

Made famous by the tune “That’s Amore”, Pasta E Fagioli a.k.a. “fazool pasta” is an Italian favorite. The hearty vegetable-flavored sauce can be prepped and heated again with pasta and beans just before serving – perfect for those evenings when just looking for something quick and comforting.

Our Mexican lasagna is a blend of two of our favorite cuisines. We used oven-ready lasagna noodles to save trouble while cooking the noodles prematurely (and we should wait for them to cool before assembling!) Kidney beans are added to the meat sauce to help “stretch” the protein while salsa, taco seasoning, and canned green lilies add Tex-Mex flair to this crowd-pleasing classic.

PASTE OF FAGIOLI

2 tbsp (25 ml) olive oil

1 cup (250 ml) chopped carrots

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 can (28 oz / 796 ml) whole tomatoes

2 cups (500 ml) chicken broth

2 tbsp (25 ml) packaged golden brown sugar

3/4 tsp salt (3 ml)

1/2 tsp (2 ml) basil, crushed

1/4 tsp (1 ml) oregano, crushed

1/4 tsp (1 ml) fresh pepper

1 can (19 oz / 540 ml) white kidney beans, rinsed and drained

2 cups (500 ml) of pasta or lentils, cooked, rinsed and drained

2 tablespoons (25 ml) fresh parsley

croutons

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add carrots and garlic; sauce for 3 minutes. Add the next 7 ingredients (tomatoes through pepper). Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring frequently and roast tomatoes, for 5 minutes. Remove from heat. Using a hand blender, mix the puree until smooth. It can be prepared at this point and refrigerated for up to 24 hours. Repeat at low heat before continuing. Add beans, cooked rotini and parsley; cook, stirring, until heated through. Serve topped with croutons and Parmesan cheese. Serves 6.

Cook’s note: If desired, 1 tbsp (15 ml) chopped fresh basil and 2 tablespoons (10 ml) chopped fresh oregano can be substituted for dried basil and oregano in this recipe. If using fresh herbs, add them with beans, cooked rotini and parsley.

LASAGNA MEXICAN

1 can (14 oz / 398 ml) kidney beans, rinsed and drained

1 tablespoon (15 ml) oil

1 lb (0.5 kg) lean beef

1/2 cup (125 ml) chopped onion

1 can (19 oz / 540 ml) stacked tomatoes

1 1/2 cups (375 ml) medium salsa

1 can (114 ml) of green, drained lilies

1 pkg (35 g) taco seasoning mix

1 tablespoon (5 ml) oregano, crushed

1 tablespoon (5 ml) ground cumin

1/4 tsp garlic powder (1 ml)

1 1/2 cups (375 ml) chopped Tex-Mex cheese

1 cup (250 ml) cream cheese

3/4 cup (175 ml) light sour cream

9 oven-ready lasagna noodles

1 1/2 cups (375 ml) chopped Tex-Mex cheese

3/4 cup (175 ml) light sour cream

Tasty tomatoes

Chopped green onions

Put the beans in a food processor. Process, using an on / off motion, until almost cleared; let alone. Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium heat. Add beef and onion. Knead, stirring to break the beef, until fried and cooked for about 10 minutes. Drain off excess fat. Stir in the beans and the next 7 ingredients (tomatoes through the garlic powder). Combine 1 1/2 cups (375 ml) cheese, cottage cheese and 3/4 cup (175 ml) sour cream. Spread 1 cup (250 ml) beef mixture into a greased 9 9 13-inch (23 × 33 cm) greased container. Place 3 noodles on top. Layer one-third each of the cheese mixture and the remaining beef mixture over the noodles. Repeat the layer twice using the remaining noodles, cheese mixture and beef mixture. It can be prepared at this point and refrigerated for up to 24 hours. Remove from refrigerator and let stand for 20 – 30 minutes. Bake, covered, at 350 ° F (180 ° C) for 1 hour or until bubbling and heated.

Meanwhile, to prepare the pellet, combine 1 1/2 cups (375 ml) of cheese and 3/4 cup (175 ml) of sour cream. Remove the baking pan from the oven. Uncover and spread the top over the lasagna. Continue baking, uncovered, for 10 to 12 minutes or until the ball has melted and heated. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. Sprinkle with tomatoes and green onions. Serves 8.

Cook’s note: Oven-ready lasagna noodles are sometimes referred to as non-boiled or instant non-lasagna noodles. They do not need to be cooked before mounting the lasagna. The ATCO Blue Flame Chef used Chopped Kraft Tex Mex Cheese in this recipe. This is a blend of mozzarella cheese, cedar cheese and Monterey Jack cheese with jalapeno peppers.

The ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen Healthy Foods column for busy families runs Wednesdays in the Calgary Herald’s food section. For tips on cooking, food safety or home affairs, call 1-877-420-9090 toll-free, email bfkanswerline@atco.com or chat with us online at ATCOBlueFlameK Kitchen.com.

