Pasta may have gotten a bad rap over the years, but we love it because it is versatile, lightly prepared and, above all, comforting. Here are two of our favorite recipes to feed a crowd (or save for leftovers):

Lasagna can sometimes be a chore to prepare, what to prepare lasagna prepositions (but not too much) and to prepare ingredients for the different layers. Our slow Lasagna machine saves time and effort by using the same simple, simple, hearty sauce in every layer; the cheese is blended directly into the sauce for added convenience. This recipe also skips the precooking step as the pasta absorbs the juice from the sauce as it cooks.

Our Mediterranean pasta salad is a potluck favorite. It’s full of flavor, thanks to the addition of Kalamata olives, artichoke hearts and sun-dried tomatoes, plus a creamy sauce seasoned with garlic, Dijon mustard, basil, oregano and thyme.

SLOW COOKING LASAGNA

1 tbsp (15 ml) canola oil

1 lb (0.5 kg) lean beef

1 jar (650 ml) tomato-based pasta sauce

1 1/2 cups (375 ml) water

1 pcg (300 g) chopped, thawed and squeezed spinach dry

1 cup (250 ml) minced onion

2 tablespoons (10 ml) basil, crushed

1 tablespoon (5 ml) oregano, crushed

2 cups (500 ml) cheese

2 cups (500 ml) chopped mozzarella cheese, split

1/4 cup (50 ml) freshly sliced ​​Parmesan cheese, split

1 large egg, lightly beaten

9 noodles without roasting lasagna wheat

Heat oil in a large non-stick skillet over medium heat. Add beef and cook, stirring to shred beef, until fried and cooked. Using a cut spoon, transfer the beef to a large bowl. Add the pasta sauce, water, spinach, onion, basil and oregano to the beef; stir to combine. Stir in cottage cheese, 1 1/2 cups (375 ml) mozzarella cheese, 2 tablespoons (25 ml) Parmesan cheese and beaten egg until combined. Spread 2 cups (500 ml) of beef mixture on the bottom of a greasy 6 quart (6 L) pot. Place 3 baked noodles on top, breaking noodles as needed to set. Repeat layers twice, each time using 2 cups (500 ml) of beef mixture and 3 baked noodles. Spread the remaining beef mixture evenly over the foil. Cover and cook on low heat for 4 hours or until the liquid is absorbed and the foil is soft. Uncover and sprinkle with remaining 1/2 cup (125 ml) mozzarella cheese and 2 tbsp (25 ml) Parmesan cheese. Cover and let stand for 10 minutes or until cheese is melted. Serves 8.

MEDITERRANEAN PASTA PASTA

1/2 cup (125 ml) mayonnaise

1/2 cup (125 ml) freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup oil (50 ml)

1/4 cup (50 ml) white wine vinegar

2 tablespoons (10 ml) Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon (5 ml) sugar

3/4 tsp salt (3 ml)

1/2 tsp (2 ml) fresh pepper

1/4 tsp (1 ml) basil, crushed

1/4 tsp (1 ml) oregano, crushed

1/4 tsp (1 ml) thyme, crushed

1 clove garlic, crushed

1 pcg (450 g) pasta, cooked, rinsed and drained

2 cups (500 ml) celery

1 cup (250 ml) kalamata olives, minced

1 can (14 oz / 398 ml) heart artichoke, drained and quartered

3/4 cup (175 ml) green onions

1/2 cup (125 ml) julienne drained dry tomatoes filled with oil

To prepare the sauce, combine the first 12 ingredients (mayonnaise through garlic). The dressing can be prepared and refrigerated for up to 24 hours. Combine lettuce, celery, olives, artichokes, onions and tomatoes in a bowl. The Farfalle mixture can be prepared and refrigerated for up to 24 hours. Just before serving, add the sauce to the mixture and stir to combine. Serves from 8 to 10.

The ATCO Blue Flame Kitchen Healthy Foods column for busy families runs Wednesdays in the Calgary Herald’s food section. For tips on cooking, food safety or home affairs, call 1-877-420-9090 toll-free, email bfkanswerline@atco.com or chat with us live at ATCOBlueFlameK Kitchen.com.

