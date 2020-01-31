advertisement

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Atari, the arcade game company that launched the gaming revolution in the 1980s, is opening eight video game-themed hotels across the United States, including those in Las Vegas and of Phoenix.

The company said this week that it will inaugurate its first hotel later this year in Phoenix, with the goal of creating a unique accommodation experience combining the brand with a video game-themed destination.

“Atari hotels enhance hotel entertainment with fully immersive experiences for all ages and play abilities, including the latest VR and AR (virtual and augmented reality) technologies,” the company said in a statement. “Some hotels will also have state-of-the-art venues and studios to host esports events.”

Hotel development and design is led by the GSD group of Shelly Murphy and Napoleon Smith III, producer of the reboot of the teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film franchise. True North Studio, a Phoenix property developer, will develop the first Atari brand hotel.

“We are delighted to partner with GSD Group and True North Studio to build the very first Atari brand hotels in the United States. Together, we will build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay, ”said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari, in a press release.

The company said the Atari hotels will transform “the origins of the game and the future of the booming industry into a fun and unique travel destination.”

In addition to Las Vegas and Phoenix, new hotels are planned in Denver, Chicago, Austin, Texas, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose, California, the company said. The chronology of hotels other than Phoenix has not been published.

Founded in 1972 by Nolan Bushnell and Ted Dabney, Atari has become a pioneer in arcade games, home video game consoles and personal computers. He is known for games like Asteroids, Centipede and Missile Command.

The company is now based in Paris.

