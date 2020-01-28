advertisement

Gambling company Atari plans to build hotels with gambling motifs across America. The first opening takes place in Phoenix, Arizona.

According to his website, Atari plans to start building its first hotel this spring. All hotels will offer what it calls “immersive experiences for all ages and gaming skills, including the latest VR and AR developments”.

Hotels in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose are also searched.

Atari was founded in the 1970s and became famous for games like Pong and Roller Coaster Tycoon as well as for the Atari 2600 game console.

The development and design of the upcoming hotel will be led by Shelly Murphys GSD Group and Napoleon Smith III, the producer of the hugely successful re-launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. They also work with the Phoenix real estate developer Truth North Studio.

Napoleon Smith III Said about the project:

When developing this brand new hotel concept, we knew Atari was the perfect way to give guests the “nostalgic and retro-modern” look we imagined. Let’s face it, how cool will it be to stay in an Atari ?!

I have to agree, it sounds pretty cool.

Apparently, more than 2.5 billion gamers worldwide spent more than $ 152.1 billion (£ 116.8 billion) on games in 2019 alone. This corresponds to an increase of 9.6% over the previous year. Atari therefore hopes that the new hotels will experience a storm.

Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari, spoke about the new company and said:

Atari is a world famous brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnic groups. We can’t wait for our fans and their families to enjoy this new hotel concept.

We are very happy to build the first Atari brand hotels in the USA with GSD Group and True North Studio. Together we will build a room that is much more than just a place to stay.

Gaming fans seem to be fascinated by the new Atari project.

ATARI HOTELS?! Am I dreaming? Is that real life at all?

Another Atari fan said he was “curious” about the new concept.

Atari Hotels come to Phoenix, then Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco and San Jose. I’m curious.

It all sounds very exciting and the company wants construction to start in spring 2020. The Atari Hotel website considers plans, operating budgets and finances to be “inherently uncertain,” meaning that nothing is set in stone.

I think we’ll find out in a few months whether it will start building or not …

