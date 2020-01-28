advertisement

A week of singing, dancing and partying until and after the 62nd Grammy was a mega-party in Los Angeles

Perhaps no one has accepted the week more than Billie Eilish, who was seen at the Spotify Party for Best New Artist nominations on Thursday, before winning the trophy (as well as the album, record, and artist of the year) on Sunday. won.

Crazy clothes, wild hair and sky-high heels for women and men shaped the celebrations; Here are some of our favorite moments from Grammys Week.

It was helpful to be a Citi member the week before the Grammys when Coldplay, Britney Howard, Brandi Carlile, and the Jonas Brothers (pictured) took over the Hollywood Palladium and did packed house shows for happy members who made up about which the tickets snapped Citi Sound Vault Promo.

Spotify celebrated all eight best new artist nominations on Thursday night (January 23) at Lot Studios Hollywood, where Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish became friends. They performed as Lizzo, Black Pumas, Tank and the Bangas, Maggie Rogers, Rosalia and Yola, while Kate Beckinsale, Heidi Klum, Ashlee Simpson and Billy Porter embellished the enthusiastic audience.

Lizzo performed in a double pack on Thursday evening and also performed at the Warner Music Group party at the Hollywood Athletic Club, along with Burna Boy, another artist nominated by the organization, to the delight of the audience. A diverse mix was available for the Absolutely Fueled celebration, from Naomi Campbell and Delilah Belle Hamlin to Big Freedia, Gary Clark Jr. and Gwen Stefani to Blake Shelton.

Despite the heated controversy surrounding Deborah Dugan’s fall as head of the Grammy’s Recording Academy and her claim that the org was a “boy’s club,” Instagram celebrated with Ysabel women in music on Friday, January 24th. This meant honoring powerful women in the industry, including (clockwise from left) Ethiopia Habtemariam, Gail Mitchell, Jacqueline Saturn and Sylvia Rhone.

On Friday night in the Highland Room of the Dream Hollywood Hotel, Lincoln brought his new Corsair SUV and the four finalists of the songwriter competition “Chart Your Course”. Under the direction of Grammy winner Jon Batiste, TheWrap said: “I wanted to be part of a competition other than just a singing competition. We already have many of them.” The winner was selected by viewers of the Grammy Awards show. Texan Cas Haley took the gold home, including a talent contract and his own corsair.

John Legend, Alice Cooper, Melissa Etheridge, Dave Grol and the Foo Fighters, Jonas Brothers, Yola, Johnny Depp and many other famous faces filled the West Hall of the LA Convention Center to celebrate Aerosmith at the annual MusicCares Benefit Gala, where unique moments like Depp and Aerosmiths Joe Perry played duel axes all night.

At Clive Davis’ Elite Pre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons in honor of Sean “Diddy” Combs (quite a sip of the title), it was a Saturday night of the superstars, both on and off the stage. Janet Jackson took the stage at the Beverly Hilton, as did Lil ‘Kim, Wiz Khalifa, Usher, Cyndi Lauper, Brandy Carlile, John Legend, Carlos Santana and Cynthia Ervio, while Nancy Pelosi, Billy Porter, Joni Mitchell and Jay-Z and Beyonce watched.

Sir Lucian Grainge’s 2020 Artist Showcase made Milk Studios the meeting place on Saturday when UMG brought out his favorite sons and daughters for a big show. From Billie Eilish, Maggie Rogers, Anthony Ramos and the soulful pop singer Gregory Porter to Da Baby’s lively appearance, everyone seemed to be having fun on stage. Hollywood’s famous faces also appeared here, with Mandy Moore, Howie Mandel and Spike Jonze as part of the crowd.

Triumphant Billie Eilish quickly changed after the Grammy Awards (but kept the two-tone hair) and headed for the hottest after party in town when UMG took on the role of the Greens in the DTLA. Many photo / video booths and DJ songs kept the partygoers busy, while top managers exchanged air kisses with everyone from Hailee Steinfeld and Beck to Trombone Shorty, Lewis Capaldi, Heidi Klum and AnnaSophia Robb.

Sony Music chose Neuehouse Hollywood as their Grammys 2020 after-party spot, and all the cool kids were headed by John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Cyndi Lauper. Usher caused a stir when he showed up after his Grammy Show tribute to Prince thrilled; and Diplo, H.E.R., Camila Cabello, DJ Khalid, Little Nas X and chief honchos Clive Davis and Rob Stringer celebrated numerous Grammy 2020 victories.

