A Valentine’s Day for every good boy and girl.

If dog lovers are looking for the perfect evening this Valentine’s Day, Doyle’s Corner in Phibsborough might be just the thing for you.

The pub hosts another Valentine’s Day ball for you, your partner (or companion) and the furry friend everyone wants to meet, your dog.

To be honest, they don’t care if your love life is a little crappy, if you’re in the doghouse or if you’re always in love with your partner, it’s all just an excuse to have dinner with your dog ,

What exactly is it about?

The event’s official Facebook page says, “You and your partner can enjoy a fantastic three-course meal while your pawtner can enjoy a free bottle of Snuffle Doggy Beer along with a small gift from us.”

The Doggy Valentine’s Ball takes place on Friday, February 14th, in the main event room at Doyle’s Corner.

A table quiz on the topic of dogs will also take place at 8.30 p.m.

After the table quiz is over, guests can enjoy live music and chat with other dogs.

For those interested, reservations for dinner are possible at any time between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. A non-refundable deposit of € 10 per person is required.

Bookings can be made by email to events@doylescorner.ie or by message to the pub on Facebook.

