According to the latest NHL trade rumors, no fewer than eight teams are interested in New York Rangers striker Chris Kreider.

This report comes from Pierre LeBrun on TSN’s newest insider trading segment. He reports there is a lot of interest in him and more teams are expected to show interest as the NHL trading deadline approaches on February 24th.

Although a trade is not set in stone, Kreider does not seem to stay in New York beyond the trading deadline. There were no talks about an extension, although the Rangers are still somewhat optimistic that they could sign it again. Kreider will be a free agent at the end of the 2019-20 season, so you’ll have to act quickly if you want to keep him.

According to LeBrun, the Rangers demand a lot for chalkers. They reportedly want a return similar to last year when they sold Kevin Hayes to the Winnipeg Jets.

In this trade, the Rangers received the selection of the first round jets (which they later returned in trading with Jacob Trouba) and Brendan Lemieux, along with a conditional selection from the fourth round that the Rangers did not receive.

Kreider has a $ 4.65 million cap hit and is the last year of his contract. Although it’s a rental car, past rangers should expect to make at least a first choice for it.

They have had similar returns for Hayes, Mats Zuccarello and Rick Nash in recent years. You could say that Kreiders is better than all three.

This season Kreider has one of its best seasons. He has 32 points in 48 games as of January 31st. Kreider is also well on the way to winning his fifth season with at least 20 goals in his last six seasons. He also finished third in the Fastest Skater Competition at the 2020 NHL All-Star Game Skill Competition.

