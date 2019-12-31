advertisement

With sales like the deal we found for you today on the Vantrue N1 Pro Mini Dash Cam, you should be pretty crazy to drive around without a dash camera nowadays. This great $ 80 model only costs $ 51.99 if you clip the coupon on the spot and use the promotion code VMTFDPDA at checkout, and it has a wonderfully compact design that stays out of the way. It still records everything for you while you drive, so you never have to worry about proving your innocence if you get a car accident.

Here are the most important details of the product page:

【FHD 1080P minidash camera with super night vision】 With mini and compact design (size: 2.5 x 1.95 x 1.5 inch), the dashcam takes up very little space in your car, which does not obstruct your view while driving. Recording HD 1920X1080P / 30 fps video with advanced Sony Sensor IMX323, 160 ° wide angle F1.8 six-layer glass lens clearly captures the license plates and traffic signs during the day and night. Perfect mini dash camera for cars, trucks, SUV, provides the most important evidence for car accidents.

【24-hour parking monitor and collision detection】 With dashcam hardwired, motion detection activates the camera to start recording as soon as motion is detected, which greatly reduces power consumption, while the low battery protection of the Vantrue hardwire set (Asin: B07G9WTWB9) prevents the car battery about draining. It also has a collision detection parking mode, which means that even when the engine is off and the dashboard camera is off, it turns on after 20 seconds and the recording ends as soon as the crash is detected and the videos are locked.

【Seamless Loop Recording & G-sensor】 When the storage limit on the memory card is reached, new recordings automatically overwrite the oldest recordings. Activated by G-sensor, it can automatically detect a sudden vibration / collision and lock the images to prevent the video from being overwritten even during loop recording. Support for up to 256 GB cards, recommend Vantrue micro sd card.

【Heat resistant and optional GPS function】 Made from the PC and ABS materials, the working temperature is -4 ℉ to 158 ℉ (-20 ℃ to 70 ℃). With high heat resistance and NT96658 superior chipset, the cam has a longer life and stable performance. Optional GPS for you to follow the driving route, location and speed with KM / H or MP / H. To use a GPS function, you must purchase an additional N1 Pro GPS holder, ASIN: B07CPSBXWL

【Time lapse & 18 months warranty】 The car camera continues to take photos at the set time interval and then automatically edit them together into a video clip once the time lapse is turned on, reducing the size of the video file. Built-in microphone provides excellent audio recording, even in a noisy environment. You can also switch it off. We offer 18 months warranty and 100% satisfied service. To cover any problems and professional team support (support@vantrue.net), all emails will be answered within 24 hours.

