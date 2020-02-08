advertisement

Renae DeMent touched the witness tree at Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills on Saturday February 8, 2020. “I’m sorry he survived so much, but couldn’t survive human stupidity,” she said. The witness tree did not survive the Woolsey fire in November 2018. (Photo by Ed Crisostomo, contributing photographer)

Ed Chavey, Ms. Kellie and their daughter Sydney visit the witness tree at Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills on Saturday February 8, 2020. The couple were married under the witness tree 7 years ago. The witness tree did not survive the Woolsey fire in November 2018. (Photo by Ed Crisostomo, contributing photographer)

People visit the witness tree at Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills on Saturday February 8, 2020. The witness tree did not survive the Woolsey fire in November 2018. (Photo by Ed Crisostomo, contributing photographer)

Chris Grizzell, wife Heather, and their dog Scully visit the witness tree at Paramount Ranch in Agoura Hills on Saturday, February 8, 2020. The couple were married under the witness tree 3 years ago. The witness tree did not survive the Woolsey fire in November 2018. (Photo by Ed Crisostomo, contributing photographer)

The crowd gathered in Agoura Hills on Saturday February 8th to say goodbye to the “Witness” tree, a Valley Oak that was high and photogenic between Paramount Ranch filming, family reunions and the back of J.J. Cale and Eric Clapton’s 2006 album “Road to Escondido”.

The possibly 100 year old tree did not survive the Woolsey fire in November 2018 and will be felled in mid-February. The wood of the tree is converted into benches, signs and other items that are to be used in a rebuilt western town.

John Tiszler, plant biologist for the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area; Mike Malone, retired National Park Service Park Ranger and Paramount Ranch historian; Don Blitz, a volunteer local historian; and Ana Beatriz Cholo, SMMNRA’s public affairs officer, answered questions about the tree and reconstruction plans for the film ranch property.

