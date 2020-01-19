advertisement

(CNN) – According to CNN’s Hawaii News Now, at least two Honolulu police officers died in a Sunday morning shooting in the Diamond Head area.

The station reported that the suspect in the shooting apparently set fire to a house on Hibiscus Drive.

Honolulu Police said the area of ​​Hibiscus Drive was closed due to a police investigation. Video from Hawaii News Now showed different houses in that street that go up in flames.

CNN has not yet independently confirmed the details of the Hawaii News Now incident.

One witness to the old Hawaii News Now he heard about 20 shots, followed by a few more after some time. Inna Simonson, a neighbor, said she remembered seeing a regular police in the house where the suspect lived.

Earlier, FBI Honolulu operational support engineer Derek Hayes told CNN that the FBI responded to an “active shooter” in Honolulu. Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also respond, the agency said on Twitter.

Honolulu Mayor, Kirk Caldwell, tweeted his “deepest condolences” to the families and friends of the two officers and the department.

“This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the city and county of Honolulu, but the entire state of Hawaii,” wrote Caldwell.

