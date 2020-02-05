advertisement

TOKYO – About 3,700 people, including 251 Canadians, are facing at least two weeks locked in a cruise ship docked by Japan after health officials confirmed Wednesday that 10 people on board had tested coronavirus positive and more cases were possible.

As infected patients were transferred from the Japanese Coast Guard to hospitals on the continent, the rest of the passengers and crew aboard the Carnival Corp. ship were quarantined and given medical examinations. The 10 cases were among the 31 results obtained so far from the 273 people tested.

Cruise operator Carnival told CBC that there are 251 Canadians aboard. None of the Canadians tested positive for coronavirus, the CBC reports.

Passengers at Princess Carnival’s Diamond, which had arrived in Yokohama on Monday after a 14-day voyage, will now spend two more weeks aboard the ship at the port of Yokohama near Tokyo.

A boat crosses the cruise ship at Princess Diamond with about 3,700 people aboard while landing anchored off the port of Yokohama after a number of passengers were confirmed to have been infected with coronavirus on February 5, 2020 in Yokohama, Japan.

Carl Court / Getty Images

They took to social media to detail their situation, posting photos of officials in masks and dresses performing health checks, room service meals and hallways and empty decks.

British passenger David Abel said passengers were confined to their cabs Wednesday morning, with staff distributing rooms for rooms.

“The challenging situation for me is that I’m an insulin dependent diabetic,” Abel said in a video taken in his cabin and posted on his Facebook page, adding that regular and timely food intake was an important part of managing his condition.

“We don’t have a choice in what we can eat. The announcement recently was that they are starting on the bottom deck and are working upstairs – I’m on the ninth deck.”

Personnel wearing protective gear tasked with providing care to suspected patients aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship were seen at the Japanese Coast Guard base at Yokohama on February 5, 2020.

KAZUHIRO NOGI / AFP via Getty Images

A 43-year-old Hong Kong resident by boat with six family members said they were given coffee and water but no food during lunch on Wednesday. They were hungry but had their own food, he said.

“I’m not waiting for the range of emotions in the next couple of weeks,” he told Reuters from his family’s windowless room, refusing to be named. “They will be taken as they come.”

Another passenger, using the handle @daxa_tw, tweeted that “he was hearing from many sides that people are upset and worried”.

Carnival Carnival Princess said the quarantined passengers would receive free internet and phone services and the crew was working to keep them comfortable.

The ship was caught in the global coronavirus epidemic after an 80-year-old Hong Kong man tested positive for the virus after departing Hong Kong on January 25. The man had joined a coastal excursion in Kagoshima, southwestern Japan, on Jan. 22, local media reported.

He was believed to have been in close contact with 36 passengers, Kyodo news reported, citing Japan’s health ministry. Two of those people are among the 10 who have already tested positive, Kyodo said.

Separately, public broadcaster NHK said a man in his 40s who was visiting the Chiba prefecture, east of Tokyo, from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus, had tested positive. This brought the total number of infected people in Japan to 34.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said officials will continue to monitor the remaining passengers and crew for possible symptom development.

None of the 10 people infected – three from each from Japan and Hong Kong, two Australians, one American and one Philippine crew member – had severe symptoms, the NHK reported.

FREE TRIP, RED WINE

Carnival said the quarantined passengers would receive a full refund and a future cruise loan.

The ship would go out to sea to perform “normal maritime operations,” she added, including producing fresh water, before receiving food and other supplies from Yokohama.

Not all passengers were overly concerned about their situation. American Ashley Rhodes-Courter posted a text message exchange on Instagram with her parents Gay and Phil Courter, who are aboard.

“The food is great, the staff are in great shape and we’re all in the same boat,” the couple said, “plus they haven’t run out of any great Pinot.”

– Reports by Chang-Ran Kim, Chris Gallagher, Linda Sieg, Ju-min Park, Ritsuko Ando, ​​David Dolan and Elaine Lies; Editing by Jane Wardell, Gerry Doyle and Philippa Fletcher

