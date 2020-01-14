advertisement

XINING, China – At least six people died and 16 others were injured after a huge well in a bus in northwest China had swallowed a bus. It is the latest in a recent series of deadly roads that are collapsing in the country.

A public bus had just stopped at a stop in the city of Xining, Qinghai Province on Monday afternoon when a gaping sinkhole underneath it suddenly opened, state news agency Xinhua reported.

Dramatic surveillance footage showed passengers boarding the bus when the collapse occurred, swallowing the front of the vehicle, a lamppost and people waiting in line while others fled at the bus stop for their lives.

A young man who barely escaped saw a baby pick up from the edge of the sink hole and bring it to safety. He then returned with several others to help a woman who remained on the edge. When they tried to pull her up, however, the road collapsed under their feet for the second time and everyone collapsed.

Seconds later there was an explosion in the sink that sent a fireball above the ground, followed by a thick plume of smoke and a few smaller explosions.

Search and rescue efforts are ongoing. A total of six bodies were found and 16 people are being treated at the hospital, Xining municipal government said during a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Government officials estimate that the zinc hole covers an area of ​​approximately 80 square meters (860 square feet). Images of the scene at the beginning of Tuesday showed rescue workers lifting the bus out of the hole with a large crane.

A savior became a victim

Passerby Sun Wanhong, a retired armed police officer, belonged to the group of people who tried to help the woman out of the well, but eventually fell into himself after the road collapsed again.

“I heard someone calling” Help! Help! “And ran over. I saw a person hanging on the edge, so I reached out to grab her. As soon as I reached her, (the road) collapsed again and there was nothing at the bottom, and several people who helped me fell through, “he told the state-run news magazine China Newsweek.

“Water flowed above it and an explosion occurred through the electricity cable. The sound was huge … a water pipe broke and water flowed in, “he said.

Sun pulled a teenager from the mud into the bottom of the well and held another child in his arms as they tried to walk to the edge to climb up. Sun suffered multiple fractures and is being treated in the hospital, the report said.

It happened before

The collapse took place in a busy main street in the center of Xining, the provincial capital and largest city in the far northwestern province of Qinghai.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the collapse. But the incident has caused online outrage, with many wondering why sinkholes continue to appear in Chinese cities.

Sinkholes are usually formed when acid rainwater dissolves limestone or similar rock underground, leaving a large void that collapses when it is no longer able to bear the weight of what is above – whether it is an open field, a road or is a house.

But there are also increasing concerns that poor safety standards for public construction projects in Chinese cities – which have been rapidly expanding in recent decades – could have played a role in some cases.

On December 1, three people fell on two vehicles in a huge sump that suddenly appeared in the southern metropolis of Guangzhou, near the construction site of a new underground railway line.

Only 11 days later a road collapsed in the coastal city of Xiamen, again at an underground construction site, which lured at least two vehicles into the trap. No one was injured in this incident.

In 2018, four people were killed in the city of Dazhou, in Sichuan province, after they were plunged into a sink when the sidewalk collapsed below them.

