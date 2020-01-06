advertisement

PENNSYLVANIA (ABC News) – At least five people were killed and 60 injured in a vehicle jam on the Pennsylvania Turnpike early Sunday, involving a bus that mostly drove foreign tourists from New Jersey to Ohio.

The chain reaction happened around 3:40 a.m. on the Turnpike near New Stanton, about 35 miles southeast of Pittsburgh.

Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Stephen Limani confirmed at a press conference the number of deaths and injuries from the heap.

At the time of the crash, temperatures with fog and occasionally light snow were just below freezing, leading investigators to suspect that the weather could have been a factor in the crash, Limani said.

He identified the touring bus involved in the Z&D Tours property in Rockaway, New Jersey. He said the bus had been driving from New Jersey to Cincinnati when the terrible crash occurred.

According to Limani, the bus driver appears to have lost control, which led to the chain reaction wreck.

“While driving, the bus was on a downhill gradient and could not make a curve,” said Limani. “This bus drove up a bank, rolled over and was then hit by two tractor units.”

Limani said a third tractor-trailer and a passenger car were plowed into the wreck.

The cluster closed the turnpike in both directions. Limani said the vehicles involved in the accident were so involved that officials did not expect to reopen the turnpike by Sunday evening.

LATEST: At least 5 people are dead and over 50 people were hospitalized after a crash at the Pennsylvania Turnpike on a tour bus and tractor unit. https://t.co/piqlSXW2Xo pic.twitter.com/nLw7b74QYA

– WTAE-TV Pittsburgh (@WTAE), January 5, 2020

At least 36 people, ages 7 to 60, were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Limani said most went to Forbes Hospital in nearby Monroeville, Pennsylvania. Two of the victims are in critical condition.

He said the majority of the passengers on the bus were foreign tourists. He said it was unclear which countries the bus passengers came from, but most spoke either Japanese or Spanish.

One of the bus passengers, Lamar Brady from Cincinnati, said the crash happened when the bus driver passed the slow-moving FedEx truck, which then collided with the bus. He estimated that the bus was going about 70 miles an hour when the driver lost control.

(WTAE) forces respond to a fatal crash at the Pennsylvania Turnpike on January 5, 2020 in Mount Pleasant Township.

(George Bady)

Emergency forces respond to a fatal crash at the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township on January 5, 2020.

(George Bady) Forces respond to a fatal crash at the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Mount Pleasant Township on January 5, 2020.

(WTAE) forces respond to a fatal crash at the Pennsylvania Turnpike on January 5, 2020 in Mount Pleasant Township.

“He turned right, turned left, cut the median, and then turned back into the lawn,” Brady told ABC News. “Then maybe we started staggering two or three times. When we started to wobble, it was about two to three seconds when it was like a kind of zero-G because everything was just rotating in the air. And then we clapped our side here. Then everyone started screaming and stuff. “

The aerial video captured by ABC’s WTAE branch in Pittsburgh showed the tour bus on its side, surrounded by three destroyed tractor units, including a FedEx truck with a trailer and packages spilled onto the road.

Several victims were reported to be trapped in vehicles, including the overturned bus, and had to be rescued, the authorities said.

“People were crying, people were bleeding,” said Brady, who caught the bus when he stopped in New York, where he’d been on vacation. “This woman had a broken lip. This guy was looking for his brother. And this lady was looking for one of her children. “

Brady blamed the driver for the crash, whose name was not released immediately.

“I’ll be honest with you, I think the driver was ruthless and honest all the time,” said Brady. “I felt him drive into the alleys. I felt him park cars and other things. I don’t know why he was traveling so fast. I don’t know why he felt like he had to hurry. I felt like he was testing his luck, he was testing our luck, and then his luck was about to end, and five other people were doing it too. “

WB Detour at Breezewood: I-70 East (Washington, DC) (24 miles) to Exit 1A (68/40 West, Cumberland, Maryland) (65.5 miles) to Exit 14B (Uniontown), then 40 West to US 119 North (63) miles) to Exit 1B (PA Turnpike). Re-enter the PA Turnpike @New Stanton. #paturnpike @PA_Turnpike https://t.co/kn3qMrtgAv

– PA Turnpike Alerts (@PATurnpikeAlert) January 5, 2020

The discount bus is connected to Ohio Coach, according to the New York Times.

Chen Dan Yu, owner of Z & D Tours, told the New York Times that Ohio Coach had sold tickets to his company. Yu told the newspaper that 56 passengers were on board the bus and were traveling to several destinations in Ohio.

Accumulation occurs just two weeks after more than 50 people were injured in an accident involving 69 vehicles on Interstate 64 near Williamsburg, Virginia. According to official information, thick fog and an icy highway contributed to the wreck on December 22nd.

Ahmad Hemingway and Benjamin Stein from ABC News contributed to this report.

