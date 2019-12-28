advertisement

MOGADISHU – At least 90 people were killed and dozens were injured when a bomb-laden vehicle exploded at a dizzying checkpoint in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Saturday, an international organization working in the country said in one of the deadliest attacks in recent times. last.

The dead included many students and two Turkish nationals, Foreign Minister Somalia said.

Rescuers carried corpses along the twisted remains of a vehicle and a blood-minibus taxi.

An international organization report, which did not wish to be named, said the death toll was more than 90. A Somali MP also tweeted that he had been told death numbers at more than 90, including 17 police officers .

Abdikadir Abdirahman Haji Aden, the founder of Aamin Ambulances, told Reuters that dozens of people were also injured.

No one claimed responsibility for the blast.

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab Islamic group regularly commits such attacks in an effort to undermine the government, which is backed by the United Nations and African Union troops.

The deadliest attack blamed on this group was in October 2017 when a bomb truck exploded near a fuel tanker in Mogadishu, creating a fire storm that killed nearly 600 people.

While al Shabaab commits frequent attacks, the death toll is often lower than on Saturday’s outbreak. The group has never claimed responsibility for the attacks that caused a major public backlash, such as a suicide attack in 2009 of a graduation ceremony for medical students.

Three witnesses told Reuters that a small team of Turkish engineers were present at the time of the explosion at the Ex-Control checkpoint, building a road from the checkpoint to the city.

A car belonging to the engineers was immediately destroyed in the blast, witnesses said.

Somali Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad later tweeted that two of the Turkish engineers died in the blast.

Many of the dead were “ambitious students and diligent men and women,” he wrote.

Turkey’s foreign ministry confirmed the deaths of two of its citizens.

Turkey has been a major donor to Somalia since the famine in 2011, and along with the Qatari government is funding a number of infrastructure and medical projects in the country. In 2017, Turkey opened a military base in Mogadishu to train Somali soldiers.

The checkpoint is also a tax collection point for the government, said Ali Abdi Ali Hoshow, a foreign ministry official, on Twitter.

“WRITING FOR ASSISTANCE”

Following the blast, 55-year-old Sabdow Ali, who lives nearby, said he left his home and counted at least 13 people dead.

“Dozens of injured were screaming for help, but police immediately opened fire and I rushed to my house again,” he told Reuters.

The injured were transported to Medina Hospital, where a Reuters witness saw dozens arrive by ambulance. A nurse at the hospital, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the facility had received more than 100 injuries.

Relatives gathered at the hospital, weeping outside the entrance as they sought information about their loved ones.

Speaking to reporters at the blast site, Mogadishu Mayor Omar Muhamoud said the government confirmed at least 90 civilians, mostly students, had been injured.

Police officials were not immediately available to comment on the casualty numbers.

The Horn of Africa country was withdrawn from the conflict in 1991, when clan fighters ousted dictator Siad Barre and then returned to each other.

Al Shabaab grew out of a political movement that used Islamic courts to try to impose order on the country. US-backed Ethiopian troops defeated the Union of Islamic Courts in 2006, but the movement’s youth wing split and an uprising began.

Al Shabaab pledged allegiance to Al Qaeda in 2012 after the uprising fought African Union peacekeepers.

The group has also carried out attacks in East African countries such as Kenya and Uganda. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh Additional reporting by Feisal Omar in Mogadishu and Ece Toksabay in Ankara Writing by David Clarke and Maggie Fick Editing by Jan Harvey and Frances Kerry)

