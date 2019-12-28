advertisement

At least 90 people were killed and dozens injured when a bomb-laden vehicle exploded at a busy checkpoint in Mogadishu, Somalia’s capital, on Saturday, an international organization operating in the country said.

Many students and two Turkish nationals were among the dead, the Somali foreign minister said.

advertisement

Rescue workers carried corpses past the winding wreckage of a vehicle and a blood-smeared minibus taxi.

A report by the international organization, which did not want to be named, said the death toll exceeded 90. A Somali MP also tweeted that he had been informed that the death toll was over 90, including 17 police officers.

Abdikadir Abdirahman Haji Aden, founder of Aamin Ambulances, told Reuters that dozens of people were injured as well.

No one immediately took responsibility for the explosion.

Al Shabaab

The Al Qaeda-affiliated Al Shabaab group regularly carries out such attacks to undermine the government, which is supported by United Nations and African Union forces.

The deadliest attack the group was accused of was in October 2017 when a bomb-laden truck detonated next to a fuel tanker in Mogadishu and triggered a firestorm that killed nearly 600 people.

While al Shabaab attacks frequently, the death toll is often lower than on Saturday. The group has sometimes not been responsible for attacks that triggered a major public backlash, such as the 2009 suicide bombing of a graduation ceremony for medical students.

Three witnesses told Reuters that at the time of the explosion, a small team of Turkish engineers were present at the ex-control checkpoint and building a road from the checkpoint to the city.

One of the engineers’ cars was destroyed in the explosion, the witnesses said.

Somali foreign minister Ahmed Awad later tweeted that two of the Turkish engineers had been killed in the explosion.

Many of the dead were “ambitious students and hardworking men and women,” he wrote.

The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the death of two nationals.

Turkey has been a major donor to Somalia since a famine in 2011 and, together with the government of Qatar, is funding a number of infrastructure and medical projects in the country. In 2017, Turkey opened a military base in Mogadishu to train Somali soldiers.

The checkpoint is also a government control center, said Ali Abdi Ali Hoshow, a State Department official on Twitter.

“Screaming for help”

After the explosion, the 55-year-old Sabdow Ali, who lives nearby, left his house and killed at least 13 people.

“Dozens of injuries cried out for help, but the police immediately opened fire and I hurried back to my house,” he told Reuters.

The injured were transferred to Medina Hospital, where a Reuters witness saw dozens arriving by ambulance. A nurse at the hospital said on anonymity that the facility had taken more than 100 injuries.

Relatives gathered in the hospital and cried in front of the entrance as they searched for information about their loved ones.

Mogadishu Mayor Omar Muhamoud told reporters at the explosion site that the government had confirmed that at least 90 civilians, mostly students, had been injured.

Police officers were not immediately available to comment on the accident numbers. – Reuters

advertisement