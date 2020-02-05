advertisement

On Tuesday afternoon, several prominent democratic legislators announced that they would boycott the speech on the state of the Union 2020 that was planned for later in the evening.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley, two members of the four-member “force” of progressive Congress women, said on Twitter that they would not be attending the annual event.

“After much thought, I decided not to use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless behavior and undermining the constitution,” wrote New York’s Ocasio-Cortez. “None of this is normal and I will not legitimize it. As a result, I will not be attending the Union booth. “

Massachusetts Pressley tweeted, “The state of the Union hurts because the White House resident demonstrates contempt for the American people, contempt for Congress, and contempt for our constitution. I can’t participate in today’s shame #SOTU with a clear conscience. “

MPs Maxine Waters and Frederica Wilson, both of whom had personal confrontations with the President, will not be present. Rep. Al Green, Steve Cohen, Earl Blumenauer and Hank Johnson will not do the same.

Waters’ testimony on Twitter was impressive: “To think I would attend #SOTU to hear the message from a DAMAGED President is a thought that would in no way be consistent if I were to fight this dishonorable President. I will definitely NOT be there! “

The address of the member state is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT and is supported by all major networks.

It’s a little over a year from the 2020 presidential election, but the competition to replace Donald Trump in the White House is tough. There is a lot to consider, but we are here to help. Here is TheWrap’s list of people who have previously applied for the presidency – and who have stepped down.

Joe Biden – Democratic Party

Participated race: April 25, 2019

The former Vice President of Obama was a late participant in the race and officially announced his presidency on April 25. But he was a putative leader for a long time, leading many early surveys. This is his third presidential run, and for months he’s been telling everyone who listens that he’s the most qualified candidate for the job. He has also been criticized for his behavior towards women and has prompted him to publish a video promising to make a woman’s “personal space” “more attentive and respectful”. Biden was also prone to embarrassing slips, including the assassination of RFK and MLK in the late 70s, confused the text number of his campaign with a website, became nostalgic about his friendships with Senate separators, and said: poor children are as intelligent and talented as white children. “ CBS

Elizabeth Warren – Democratic Party

Participated race: February 9, 2019

The Massachusetts Senator officially announced her candidacy on February 9 at a rally in her home state. A tweet followed shortly: “I believe in an America of opportunity. My father became a caretaker, but his little girl got the chance to become a public school teacher, college professor, United States Senator – and candidate for the Presidency of the United States. # Warren2020. “ Getty Images

Bernie Sanders – Democratic Party

Participated race: February 19, 2019

Bernie Sanders, the runner-up in the 2016 Democratic Nomination competition, has recorded a campaign video saying, according to a Politico report, that he is running for president in 2020. Getty Images

Pete Buttigieg – Democratic Party

Participated race: April 14, 2019

The 37-year-old mayor of South Bend, Indiana, became the first openly gay presidential candidate for a major political party. Buttigieg’s platform includes a plan to advance Black America and economic reform. Getty Images

Tulsi Gabbard – Democratic Party

Participated race: January 11, 2019

Gabbard, a U.S. representative for Hawaii’s 2nd congressional district, approved Bernie Sanders in 2016, but in 2020 she is on her own. Gabbard is driving immigration and criminal law reform. Getty Images

Andrew Yang – Democratic Party

Participated race: November 6, 2017

The entrepreneur and son of immigrant parents from Taiwan started a year ago and told the New York Times that he would work for a universal basic income. Getty Images

John Delaney – Democratic Party

Participated race: July 28, 2017 The U.S. representative for Maryland’s 6th District said in July 2017 that he would “end ruthless trade wars and expand trade,” “create a universal health care system,” and “launch a national AI strategy.” Getty Images

Amy Klobuchar – Democratic Party

Participated race: February 10, 2019

The Minnesota democrat, who was first elected to the US Senate in 2006, announced her offer on February 10, 2019, saying she wanted to “work for anyone who wanted her work recognized”. Klobuchar’s main problems that she would like to address when the elected president is elected are reviewing voting rights protection and prioritizing cybersecurity. Getty Images

Michael Bennet – Democratic Party

Participated race: May 2, 2019

The Colorado Senator was a supporter of the advancement of artificial intelligence and the expansion of the tax credit for children. He didn’t qualify for the fourth democratic debate, but he vowed to keep going. Getty Images

Wayne Messam – Democratic candidate

Participated race: March 28, 2019

The Mayor of Miramar, Florida, a city near Miami, is a first-generation American who has asked for the filibuster to be terminated and student debt to be repaid. During the quarter that ended September 30, he only raised five dollars, but he’s still in the running. Getty Images

Tom Steyer – Democratic Party

Participated race: July 9, 2019

The billionaire and climate change activist started the race in July and said in a video: “If you think something is absolutely critical, try it as much as you can and drop the chips where you like. And exactly I’ll do that. My name is Tom Steyer and I’m running for president. “ Getty Images

Joe Sestak – Democratic Party

Participated race: June 23, 2019

The former Pennsylvania congressman has a plan for America that involves investing in American manufacturing and strengthening antitrust laws. Getty Images

Deval Patrick – Democratic Party

Participated race: November 14, 2019 The former Massachusetts governor acknowledged the challenge of getting into democratic elementary school so late in the game. But in his announcement, he threw a veiled blow to other candidates and said the party was torn between “nostalgia” and “our big idea or no way”. Getty Images

Michael Bloomberg – Democratic Party Participated race: November 24, 2019 The former Mayor of New York is the second billionaire to step into the crowded Democratic field within a year of the election. Bloomberg plans to fund its own campaign and is reportedly spending $ 30 million on television ads to launch its campaign. Getty Images

Bill Weld – Republican Party Participated race: April 15, 2019 Weld is a former Massachusetts governor reporting on his displeasure with Trump, particularly Trump’s desire to be more of a “king than a president”. Getty Images

Joe Walsh – Republican Party

Participated race: August 25, 2019 The former Illinois congressman became the moderator of a conservative talk show and announced in August 2019 that he would enter the GOP primaries to challenge President Trump. “I run because he’s not fit. Someone has to do something and there has to be an alternative. The country is tired of this man’s tantrum – he’s a child,” he told ABC News. show time

Cory Booker – Democratic Party

Participated race: February 1, 2019 out favor: January 13, 2020

The New Jersey senator and former mayor of Newark officially threw his name in the presidential hat on February 1, the first day of Black History Month. Booker ran on a platform to end mass incarceration if he was elected president. His absence from the race before the meetings made the remaining democratic field significantly less diverse. Getty Images

Marianne Williamson – Democratic Party

Participated race: January 28, 2019 out favor: January 10, 2020 The author and founder of the Healing the Soul of America project, Angel Food, announced her candidacy during a political rally at the Saban Theater in Los Angeles on January 28th. Williamson ran on a platform of reparation and “economic justice for women and children”. “ Getty Images

Eric Swalwell Participated race: April 8, 2019

Out favor: July 8, 2019

The California Congressman wrote in a statement on his campaign’s website about his decision to retire from the 2020 presidential race: “I will never forget the people I met and learned when I was traveling through our great nation – especially communities most affected by gun violence in the United States. “ Getty Images

Seth Moulton – Democratic Party Participated race: April 22, 2019

Out favor: August 23, 2019 The Massachusetts Congressman and Iraq war veteran ended his presidential campaign in a speech to the DNC in San Francisco. “I think it’s obvious that this is now a three-way race between Biden, Warren and Sanders, and it’s really a debate about how far the party should go,” Moulton told the New York Times. Getty Images

John Hickenlooper

Participated race: March 4, 2019

Out favor: August 15, 2019

The former Colorado governor advocated stricter arms legislation and free trade. Getty Images

Jay Inslee – Democratic Party

Participated race: March 1, 2019

Out favor: August 21, 2019

The governor of Washington was active on a platform that focused on climate change and proposed a “100% Clean Energy Plan for America” ​​that would reduce emissions to zero by 2035. He announced that he will be out of the race while appearing on “The Rachel Maddow Show”. “It has become clear that I will not be carrying the ball,” Inslee said to Maddow. “I will not be the president, I will retire from the race tonight.” Inslee added that he is optimistic that climate change will be an important part of the Democratic Party’s priorities. Getty Images

Kirsten Gillibrand – Democratic Party

Participated race: January 15, 2019 Out favor: August 28, 2019

The New York senator announced her offer for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Tuesday, January 15th. Gillibrand, whose campaign motto is “Brave Wins”, supported paid family vacation and the protection of women’s rights. On August 28, 2019, she announced her resignation. “To our supporters: Thank you, wholeheartedly. Now let’s beat Donald Trump and win the Senate back,” she tweeted. Getty Images

Howard Schultz – Independently Out favor: September 6, 2019 In January, the former Starbucks CEO expressed his initial interest in running. In August, Schultz reportedly suspended his campaign due to medical problems until after Labor Day. In September, Schultz cited these and other topics in a letter on his website as reasons why he had to withdraw from the race. “My belief in the need to reform our bipartisan system has not waned, but I have come to the conclusion that an independent campaign for the White House is not the best way to serve our country at this time,” he wrote. Schultz is a co-founder of the Maveron venture capital firm, which has a stake in TheWrap. Getty Images

Bill De Blasio – Democratic Party

Participated race: May 16, 2019

Out favor: September 20, 2019 The New York Mayor was looking for more taxes for the wealthy and regulating “gig jobs” under his proposed Universal Labor Standards. Getty Images

Beto O’Rourke – Democratic Party

Participated race: March 14, 2019 Out favor: November 1, 2019

The former congressman from El Paso, Texas, announced his candidacy on March 14, saying, “This is a crucial moment of truth for this country and for each one of us.” The challenges have never been so big. “They will either consume us or give us the greatest opportunity to unleash the genius of the United States,” he added. O’Rourke has already made a name for itself as a record-breaking fundraiser, the subject of an HBO documentary and a favorite of the Hollywood elite. He broke off November 1st and tweeted: “I announce that my service to the country will not be performed either as a candidate or as a nominee.” Getty Images

Mark Sanford – Republican Party Participated race: September 8, 2019 Out favor: November 12, 2019 Former South Carolina governor, who fell out of favor in 2007 after lying about an extramarital affair, announced his challenge to Trump and said, “We got lost.” Sanford, who was also a U.S. Congressman from 1995 to 2001 and from 2013 to 2019, pledged to fight the country’s increasing public debt and reverse Trump’s policy on trade protectionism. He got out in November and said the problems on his platform were overshadowed by the ongoing impeachment process. Getty Images

Steve Bullock – Democratic Party

Participated race: May 14, 2019

Out favor: December 2, 2019 The Montana governor said in a statement: “Although there were many obstacles that we did not foresee when participating in this race, it has become clear that at this moment I am not in the top row of this still overcrowded candidate field.” Getty Images

Kamala Harris – Democratic Party

Participated race: January 21, 2019

Out favor: December 3, 2019 The California senator announced her offer for the presidency on January 21 when she appeared on ABC’s “Good Morning America”. As a possible clue to their chances, their CNN City Hall in January was the network’s top-rated City Hall ever recognized as a presidential candidate. Harris is Pro Medicare-for-All and increases teacher salaries. Harris came out of the gate with a solid performance on the first debate, but was unable to sustain that momentum. Reports of mismanagement and fundraisers caused her to suspend her candidacy in early December. Getty Images