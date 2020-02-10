advertisement

TOKYO – Passenger tests on a cruise ship at Diamond Princess in Japan confirmed at least 65 other cases of coronavirus on Monday, as some passengers took to social media to warn against depression for their closure.

The figure takes the board aboard at 135, showing a rapid increase in the ship blast dumped at the port of Yokohama.

Among the 65 new cases are 45 Japanese and 11 Americans, Japan’s health ministry said.

“This is not news that any of us wanted to receive,” the captain told passengers in a broadcast in front of speakers in their booths.

“However, we have also been advised that since we are in the early 14-day quarantine period, it was not unexpected.”

The captain’s remarks formed part of an audio recording posted on Twitter by Yardley Wong, a passenger documenting the boat experience, using the hashtag #anxicion.

The Diamond Princess was quarantined for two weeks after arriving in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, on February 3 after a man leaving for Hong Kong was diagnosed with the virus.

About 3,700 people are aboard, which usually has a crew of 1,100 and a passenger capacity of 2,670. Passengers are allowed on deck in shifts to receive fresh air and are encouraged to take their temperature regularly.

“Many passengers are now getting a little cabin fever,” British passenger David Able said in a video posted on Facebook. “Depression is starting to set in.”

Another said he hoped the assurances about the effectiveness of the quarantine and ventilation on board would be true.

“I’m going to get nervous if we cross 200,” said the 43-year-old Hong Kong resident quarantined with his wife, child and some of his family.

“Hoping for the best for those who are taken to the hospital. At least two report to us on Facebook that they are without symptoms, “added the man, who declined to be identified.

Addressing some passengers concerned about ventilation, the captain’s latest announcement said they are supplying “100 per cent clean air” to all guest rooms.

People who have been in close contact with newly confirmed cases on the ship face a longer quarantine than the originally scheduled period until February 19, the World Health Organization said late Sunday, without saying how many there were.

Japan’s Ministry of Health is registering infection numbers on ships and will evacuate flights from China separately from the official report. Cases in the family stand at 21.

Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Japan would send a fifth certified flight to China’s central city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus outbreak, to bring citizens home.

The disease has killed 908 people, mostly in mainland China, and infected more than 40,000.

The UK-flagged Princess Diamonds is managed by Princess Cruise Lines, one of the largest cruise lines in the world and a unit of Carnival Corp. (Reporting by Rocky Swift, Miwa Sasaki, Ju-min Park, David Dolan, Chang-run Kim in Tokyo; Additional reporting by Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay in Geneva; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Clarence Fernandez)

