MOGADISHU – At least 61 people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion at a dizzying checkpoint in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu on Saturday, an ambulance service official said, the latest in a series of deadly attacks.

Rescuers carried corpses beyond the distorted remains of a vehicle and a blood-minibus taxi.

“So far, we have carried 61 dead and 51 injured. There are more casualties and the death toll is likely to increase,” Abdikadir Abdirahman Haji Aden, founder of Aamin Ambulances, told Reuters.

No one claimed responsibility for the blast.

The al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabaab Islamic group regularly commits such attacks in an effort to undermine the government, which is backed by the United Nations and African Union troops.

The deadliest attack blamed on this group was in October 2017 when a bomb truck exploded near a fuel tanker in Mogadishu, creating a fire storm that killed nearly 600 people.

While al Shabaab commits frequent attacks, the death toll is often lower than on Saturday’s outbreak. The group has never claimed responsibility for the attacks that caused a major public backlash, such as a suicide attack in 2009 of a graduation ceremony for medical students.

Following the blast at the Ex-Control checkpoint, 55-year-old Sabdow Ali, who lives nearby, said he left his home and counted at least 13 people dead.

“Dozens of injured were screaming for help, but police immediately opened fire and I rushed to my house again,” he told Reuters.

TURKISH ENGINEERS

Three other witnesses told Reuters that a small team of Turkish engineers were present at the time of the explosion, building a road from the checkpoint to the city.

Witnesses said a car belonging to the engineers was immediately destroyed in the blast. It was not clear if the engineers survived.

Turkey has been a major donor to Somalia since the famine in 2011, and along with the Qatari government is funding a number of infrastructure and medical projects in the country.

The checkpoint is also a tax collection point for the government, said Ali Abdi Ali Hoshow, a foreign ministry official, on Twitter.

The injured were transported to Medina Hospital, where a Reuters witness saw dozens arrive by ambulance. A nurse at the hospital, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the facility had received more than 100 injuries.

Relatives also gathered at the hospital, crying outside the entrance as they sought information about their loved ones.

Speaking to reporters at the blast site, Mogadishu Mayor Omar Muhamoud said the government confirmed at least 90 civilians, mostly students, had been injured.

Police officials were not immediately available to comment on the casualty numbers.

The Horn of Africa country was withdrawn from the conflict in 1991, when clan fighters ousted dictator Siad Barre and then returned to each other.

Al Shabaab grew out of a political movement that used Islamic courts to try to impose order on the country. US-backed Ethiopian troops defeated the Union of Islamic Courts in 2006, but the movement’s youth wing split and an uprising began.

Al Shabaab pledged allegiance to Al Qaeda in 2012 after the uprising fought African Union peacekeepers.

The group has also carried out attacks in East African countries such as Kenya and Uganda. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh Additional reporting by Feisal Omar Writing by Maggie Fick and David Clarke Editing by Jan Harvey and Frances Kerry)

