LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA. (ABC News) – At least 60 people, including both children and adults, have been treated, authorities said, after a plane released fuel from multiple schools in the Los Angeles area as it was preparing for an emergency landing.

The group was evaluated by firefighters and paramedics after Tuesday’s incident, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. There were no transports to the hospital and no evacuation orders for the area.

The authorities indicated that a total of 44 patients were affected in Los Angeles County Fire and 16 patients in Los Angeles City Fire.

ABC’s Los Angeles station, KABC, said the gas station was near primary schools in Cudahy and South Los Angeles.

A third school, Jordan High School, was also affected by the dump, according to the Los Angeles School Police Department.

Delta Airlines said in a statement on Tuesday that shortly after takeoff 89 from Los Angeles International Airport to Shanghai, 149 passengers and 15 crew members had experienced an engine problem that caused the plane to return to the airport.

According to a Delta spokesman, the plane intentionally released fuel across the ocean shortly after takeoff.

When the plane was above the school grounds, the plane was at a height of approximately 300 meters and was on its final approach to the airport, said a Delta spokesman.

“The plane landed safely after fuel was released, which was the normal process to achieve a safe landing weight. We are in contact with Los Angeles World Airports and LA County Fire Department and share concerns about minor minor injuries reported to adults and children in a school in the region, ”said the airline.

The Federal Aviation Administration recommends draining fuel above 5,000 to 6,000 feet above the ground, as more than 90% of the fuel has evaporated at this altitude.

Although air traffic control pilots reported a compressor shutdown, Delta was unable to confirm this. The airline said it is sending crews to help first responders and Hazmat crews.

The fire department said that the substance that makes schoolchildren and adults sick has been classified as jet fuel.

MCI | FS163 | 8000 Park Ave #Cudahy | BN 13 and 3 units in the elementary school on site, which examine several patients at the final approach to LAX after an obvious tank drainage.

– L.A. County Fire Department (@LACoFDPIO), January 14, 2020

The Federal Aviation Administration said it was informed of the statement and was reviewing reports that children in a school east of the airport were being treated for fuel exposure.

The FAA said it had “thoroughly investigated” the incident.

ABC News’ David Herndon, Mina Kaji and Alex Stone contributed to the coverage of this story.

