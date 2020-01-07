advertisement

DUBAI / BAGHDAD – At least 50 people were killed in a stampede while mourners were blocking roads to bury an assassinated Iranian military commander in his hometown on Tuesday, forcing his burial to be postponed, state media reported.

Tens of thousands of people had gathered in the southeastern city of Kerman to pay tribute to General Qassem Soleimani, whose killing in a US drone strike in Iraq on Friday plunged the region into a new crisis and raised fears of wider conflict. .

A senior Iranian official said Tehran was considering some scenarios to avenge his assassination. Other senior figures have said that Iran will match Soleimani’s murder rate when responding, but that he will choose the time and place.

Tuesday’s stamp broke amid a mourning noise, killing 50 people, Iran’s ISNA news agency quoted Kerman province’s high priest Abbas Amian as saying. About 213 people were injured, an emergency services official told the semi-official Fars news agency.

Soleiman’s burial had been postponed, ISNA said, without adding a long time no delay would last.

“Today, due to the huge blockages of the crowd unfortunately, a number of our fellow citizens were mourning and a number were killed,” emergency services chief Pirhossein Kolivand told state television.

Soleimani’s body, a national hero to many Iranians but seen as a dangerous villain by Western governments opposing the Islamic Republic, had been sent to Iraqi and Iranian cities before arriving in Kerman for burial.

In each country, large crowds charged, cheering “Death to America” ​​and crying with excitement. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei shed tears as he led prayers in Tehran.

Soleiman, who commanded the elite Quds force, was responsible for building Tehran’s proxy armies network throughout the Middle East. He was a key figure in orchestrating Iran’s long campaign to expel US forces from Iraq.

Opponents of Iran say its proxies have fueled conflict, killing and displacing people in Iraq, Syria and beyond. Tehran says any operations abroad are at the request of governments and that it offers “advisory support”.

The US secretary of defense denied reports that the US military was preparing to withdraw from Iraq, where Tehran has been fighting with Washington for influence since the US invasion in 2003.

REVENGE

“We will retaliate, a hard and final revenge,” Iran’s Revolutionary Guard head General Hossein Salami told the crowd in Kerman before the stamping.

Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, said 13 “revenge scenarios” were being considered, the Fars news agency reported. Even the weakest option would prove “a historic nightmare for Americans,” he said.

Iran, whose coastline traverses an oil transportation route into the Gulf that includes the narrow Strait of Hormuz, has allied forces throughout the Middle East through which it can operate. Representatives from those groups, including the Palestinian Hamas group and Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement, attended funeral events in Tehran.

Despite its harsh rhetoric, analysts say Iran will want to avoid any conventional conflict with the United States and will likely focus on asymmetric attacks, such as sabotage or other military actions through proxies.

Trump has promised to target 52 Iranian sites if Iran retaliates.

Reuters and other media reported on Monday that the US military had sent a letter to Iraqi officials informing them that US troops were preparing to leave. But US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper denied having made any decision to withdraw.

About 5,000 US troops are still in Iraq, where there has been a US military presence since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.

friction

The Iraqi parliament, dominated by lawmakers representing Shiite Muslim groups who have joined in the killing of Soleimani along with an Iraqi militia leader, adopted a resolution Sunday demanding that all foreign troops be removed.

Iraqi interim Prime Minister Abdel Abdul Mahdi told the US embassy in Baghdad that the resolution must be implemented.

The friction between Iran and the United States has increased since Washington withdrew in 2018 from a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

The United States has imposed new economic sanctions on Iran, curtailing Iranian oil exports, and Tehran said Sunday it was dropping restrictions on uranium enrichment in its latest step from commitments to the deal.

Washington denied a visa to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to allow him to attend a Security Council meeting in New York on Thursday, a US official said.

Trump’s American political rivals have opposed his decision to order Soleimani’s murder and questioned his time in an election year in the U.S. His administration said Soleimani was planning new attacks on U.S. interests without giving evidence.

US General Milley said the threat from Soleiman was imminent. “We would be negatively careless about the American people if we had not made the decision we made,” he said.

Trump administration officials will deliver a classified briefing to U.S. senators on Wednesday about events in Iraq after some lawmakers accused the White House of endangering widespread conflict without a strategy. (Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein in Baghdad, Babak Dehghanpisheh in Dubai, Phil Stewart in Washington, Michelle Nichols at the United Nations; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

