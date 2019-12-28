advertisement

At least 30 people were killed in a car bomb explosion at a grueling security checkpoint in Somalia’s capital.

Police captain Mohamed Hussein said the explosion hit a tax collection center in Mogadishu during rush hour on Saturday morning when the Somalis returned to work after the weekend.

Government spokesman Ismail Mukhtar said the death toll would continue to rise as more than 90 people were injured and hospitalized.

Children are among the injured, as is a group of university students who traveled on a bus.

Photos of the scene showed the garbled frames of the vehicles, and a large black cloud of smoke rose into the sky.

No group has ever said it was behind the explosion.

Al-Qaeda-bound al-Shabab often carries out such attacks. The extremist group was driven out of Mogadishu a few years ago, but continues to target high-profile areas such as checkpoints and hotels in the city.

Al-Shabab was held responsible for a devastating truck bombing in Mogadishu in October 2017 that killed more than 500 people, although the group had never been responsible for the explosion.

The recent attack raises concerns that the Somali armed forces are ready to assume responsibility for the security of the country in the Horn of Africa from an African Union force in the coming months.

Al-Shabab, the target of a growing number of American air strikes since President Donald Trump took office, controls parts of the southern and central regions of Somalia. It is funded by a “tax system” that experts call extortion of businesses and travelers, and that brings in millions of dollars a year. – PA

