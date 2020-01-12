advertisement

KABUL – A severe cold blockage killed at least 17 people in Afghanistan on Saturday, government officials said, as heavy snowfall and rain continued to devastate parts of the country.

Afghanistan is no stranger to the extreme winter weather, during which various warring groups in the country have historically ceased hostilities, but this year has been particularly fierce, according to the country’s metrology department.

Officials said the death toll could rise further, with Afghanistan’s Natural Disaster Management Authority still struggling to compile a total figure.

“We did not expect such a bad cold wave in the country,” Tamim Azimi, a spokesman for the Natural Disaster Management team, told Reuters.

“We have received reports that heavy snowfall has caused casualties, but we do not currently have information on the exact number,” he said.

Saturday’s deaths bring the death toll from the cold this year to at least 24, as temperatures in parts of the country dropped to minus 12 degrees Celsius (10 Fahrenheit).

Heavy snowstorms have closed many key roads since New Year, including the Salang Tunnel linking central Afghanistan with the country’s north, and the Kabul-Kandahar highway.

The western province of Herat in Afghanistan has also been badly hit. On Saturday, heavy snow caused the roofs of the two houses to collapse, killing at least eight people, including women and children, a spokesman for the province’s governor said.

Other parts of the country have been hit by heavy rain.

“We now expect more cold waves in the coming weeks,” said Mohammad Nasim Muradi, head of the forecasting wing of the meteorological department.

The United Nations had previously estimated that at least nine million Afghans need humanitarian aid, including basic food and housing in the midst of a drawn-out war that has displaced hundreds of thousands of people so far. (Reporting by Qadir Siddiqui; Additional reporting by Storay Karimi in Herat and Zainullah Stanekzai in Helmand; Writing by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Euan Rocha; Kirsten Donovan)

