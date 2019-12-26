advertisement

Typhoon Phanfone killed at least 16 people and left six more missing on Visayas Island in the central Philippines before heading out to sea.

In the Ursula region, Phanfone released destructive winds and heavy rains that flooded swaths of agricultural and residential areas, the authorities said.

More than 58,000 people were evacuated from their homes before the storm, causing extensive property damage, and more than 15,000 people were stranded in ports when the ferries were suspended. Numerous flights were canceled.

Thirteen people died in Western Visayas and three others in the eastern part of the island, including a policeman who was electrocuted when his vehicle hit an overturned electrical post. Several roads have been reported to remain impassable in the provinces of Samar and Leyte.

The state weather agency Pagasa located the typhoon 235 kilometers northwest of Coron in the province of Palawan. It gripped persistent winds of 120 km / h and gusts up to 150 km / h, the weather agency said in its 11 o’clock report on Thursday. It is planned to leave the Philippines on Saturday. – Bloomberg / Reuters

