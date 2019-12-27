advertisement

A plane crashed shortly after take-off near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday, killing at least 15 people, authorities in the Central Asian country said.

The Bek Air Fokker 100 plane, with 93 passengers and five crew members, flew into the capital Nur-Sultan before dawn, but “lost altitude at the start and broke through a concrete fence” before it reached a two-story building, said Kazakhstan’s Civil Aviation Committee.

A survivor told Tengrinews news website that she heard a “scary sound” before the plane lost altitude.

“The plane was flying on a slope. Everything was like a movie: screaming, screaming, people crying, ”she said.

A Reuters reporter who traveled to the airport shortly after the crash said there was heavy fog in the area.

The authorities have not suggested a possible cause for the crash. The Aviation Committee announced that all flights by Bek Air and Fokker 100 aircraft had been suspended pending an investigation.

Bek Air, which operates a fleet of Fokker 100 jets, said in a statement that it was waiting for official information from the investigators who worked at the crash site.

Another survivor, businessman Aslan Nazaraliyev, told Vremya newspaper that the plane was beginning to shake as it gained altitude about two minutes after takeoff.

“At some point we started to fall, not vertically, but at an angle. Control of the plane seemed to have been lost, ”he said.

At least 15 people were killed and 66 hospitalized, including some in severe condition, city officials said.

The crash site in the village of Almerek – just behind the end of the runway – was cordoned off.

A Reuters reporter saw the plane split apart in half next to a house half destroyed by the impact. Other aircraft took off from the airport.

“Those responsible will be severely punished under the law,” Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted, expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

The government said the crashed plane was produced in 1996 and the last flight certificate was issued in May 2019.

The Kazakh Interior Ministry said it was investigating a possible violation of flight operations and security regulations. – Reuters

