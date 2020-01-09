advertisement

Overcome the NHL-leading capitals 3-2

PHILADELPHIA – It looked like the Flyers were so upset about their recent 1-4-1 road trip that it didn’t matter if they played the Edmonton Oilers in 1987.

Somehow, they would find a way to win, even though they would compete against Washington’s NHL-best capitals.

advertisement

Kevin Hayes made a 2-2 draw towards the end of the second round, and the Flyers won 3-2 on Wednesday night at the Wells Fargo Center, ending a loss in three games.

Carter Hart continued his dominant goal type on home ice. He improved his WFC record to 12-1-2. He entered the game with an average of 1.49 goals and a saving of 0.47 percent in friendly matches.

Hayes stole all-star defender John Carlson on the blue line of defense, rushed towards goalkeeper Braden Holtby and backhanded 2:01 during the break.

The Flyers now have the best share of profits in the NHL on home ice. Their 14-2-4 mark for 32 points leads the league.

It was only the tenth regular season loss in Washington.

The game went back and forth in the first phase. The Flyers scored an early goal from Travis Konecny ​​(1-0) and later a rare goal from defender Robert Hagg (2-2) in the first break.

Konecny ​​found himself wide open in the left circle, took a pass from Sean Couturier and defeated Holtby with his 14th goal at 3:24.

It was a good way for the Flyers to get started, especially after this dragging road trip.

“Yes, (the road trip) was long,” said Konecny ​​at the first break. “Sometimes you just have to come home. This is a learning curve for the entire team that has completed such a road trip. It’s nice to be back in our house. “

The caps picked up a goal from Nicklas Backstrom at 7:11 when Alex Ovechkin hit Travis Sanheim off the puck in the corner and Tom Wilson raised the shooter.

Then Jakub met Vrana at 12:34 when Sanheim Hart accidentally searched directly between the inner pound signs.

However, the Flyers replied with 42 seconds remaining. Hagg shot from the top and Tyler Pitlick’s stick seemed to distract Holtby.

Konecny ​​said the Flyers stuck to their plan to prevent Washington from looking high quality.

“(We have to) be tough on them, put pressure on them and give them no time,” said Konecny. “That’s what they’re looking for. They’re looking for fancy pieces with their second and third guys. If you play hard and stay on your guy, it’ll take care of the fancy stuff.”

Short shots

Mark Friedman wore number 59 on his season debut with the Flyers. … The planes are absent until Saturday when they align the suddenly hot Tampa Bay Lightning. … Philadelphia entered the game with a plus-35 home goal differential, which is best with 14 goals in the NHL. , The planes traveled 5,527 miles on their six-game road trip. … Philadelphia did not have a shot on goal in the first 13 minutes of the second half. … The Flyers are now 8-2-2 against the Metropolitan Division.

advertisement