We visited Jo Thomas’ beautiful estate in the Adelaide Hills, which features an equestrian arena, a brick farmhouse from the 1970s, and a range of quirky housewares.

If she doesn’t spend time with her partner Alex, she spends time with her family – her two horses Scout and Murphy, her alpacas Hershey and Caramello, her four dogs Charlie, Axton, Jethro and Tyrion and a handful of mostly nameless chickens.

AGE 41

WORK LIFE

Chief Operations Officer at the Australian Institute of Business, the largest online MBA provider in Australia.

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS / BEST KNOWN FOR …

A laugh that can be heard in an entire office (and my time at iSelect when it was one of the fastest growing companies in Australia).

I lived in my home for …

Almost one year.

MY HOME IS …

A brick farmhouse from the 1970s on 12 hectares.

I LIVE WITH …

My partner Alex (who does everything!), Two horses (Scout and Murphy), two alpacas (Hershey and Caramello), four dogs (Charlie, Axton, Jethro and Tyrion) and seven (mostly nameless) chickens!

I love my home because …

It is a haven for us and all animals, and there are not many places in the world where you can live in one space and still only have to commute 35 minutes to the city center (even if everyone in Adelaide thinks this is one) is too long!).

BUT I HAVE TO …

Do much! The bathrooms are a hangover from the 70s and the kitchen could use some renovation.

MY DECORATION STYLE IS…

Eclectic! My father was an antique dealer, but I love modern art, so I have Puddy the Kuri Dog, which sits opposite a Victorian ceiling box that has an art collection made of poured glass.

LAST PURCHASE

Two saddles for Murphy and Scout (the horses) to make a living.

I COLLECT …

Nice things, especially cast glass (and more recently curling products).

FAVORITE PART OF YOUR PROPERTY

Our dam is a pretty spectacular place to watch the sunset, and I love the small fire pit on a cold winter day. I also love the arena (which Alex calls her huge Zen garden).

HOME FAVORITES

– My cow painting by Leah Anketell – a great gift for my 40th birthday.

– All bitches.

– The Kiwi Art Collection (which is a little bit more than one thing, ranging from Michelle Bryant etchings to huge ceramic and glass iterations of iconic kiwi lollies).

IN MY GARDEN I HAVE …

More weeds than I should, lots of rabbits, occasionally echidna and kangaroos in the morning.

WHEN WILL I COME HOME AT NIGHT?

I apologize for (each time!) Later than I said, go round the menagerie, cook dinner, and then hit Netflix.

ON WEEKENDS I WOULD LIKE …

Take a ride through the Kuitpo forest (while you easily feel guilty that my partner does the endless work around the property).

My first car was …

An Austin Metro with a shady muffler.

I LIKE TO LISTEN …

Podcasts on my way to AIB headquarters and country music if I pretend to be a peasant girl.

AT THE MOMENT I READ …

David Sedaris.

FAVOURITE MOVIE

When night falls – an obscure lesbian film from 1995 that made me love modern circus.

CLEAN FREAK OR MESSY BESSIE?

My nickname is “Tornado”, so I guess Bessie is fair.

ON MY WISHLIST IS …

A new bathroom!

WHEN I AM AT HOME, I WANT TO COOK …

Things that are simple and take longer than a night.

FAV CAFE / RESTAURANT / BAR

Hahn and Hamlin in Hahndorf are absolutely brilliant, and I love my ChuChu coffee at Topham Mall and around the corner from AIB!

FAVORITE DRINK?

A coffee with milk.

IF I WAS A CHILD, I WANTED …

A million things – I’ve never had a call.

FAVORITE CHILDREN MEMORY

Rainy Sundays force Mother to play Monopoly with us.

IF I COULD CHANGE YOUR CAREER NOW, WOULD I BE …

A bush pilot in Botswana.

FAVORIT SA HOLIDAY POINT

At home with the horses.

DREAM HOLIDAY DESTINATION

Everywhere in East Africa, where there are many elephants and not many people.

FAVORITE SPORTS TEAM

Anyone who plays against St. Kilda.

DO YOU WANT TO ACHIEVE SOMETHING IN THE NEXT 10 YEARS?

Have a Ted conversation.

MY NEIGHBORS ARE …

Amazing! I love the Paechtown community – our neighbors have helped the city dwellers tremendously.

I couldn’t live without …

Surrounded by trees and animals.

IF I COULD ALLOW IT, I WOULD LIVE …

Still in the hills, but on more land and with my dream house (and dream stables).

HOME MEANS …

Lots and lots of work – and the highlight of a dream of having a career like the one I had forged at AIB and before, and the horses in the back yard.

