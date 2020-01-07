advertisement

SYDNEY – Dozens of Australian firefighters formed a guard of honor and stopped heartily Tuesday to bid farewell to colleague Andrew O’Dwyer, one of the three volunteers killed in the latest blaze.

The 36-year-old father was killed along with colleague Geoffrey Keaton on December 19 after a burnt tree fell on their path, causing it to roll over.

A third firefighter was killed in a separate incident in late December in what authorities described as a “fire tornado”.

Fires have ravaged more than 8.6 million acres of land across Australia, killing 25 people and destroying or damaging thousands of homes, most in the southeast.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has faced some criticism for his response to the fires, attended the funeral in Sydney.

A flint stone from the outskirts of Horsley Park, where O’Dwyer was stationed, was inscribed with his name in white letters, showed a photograph of the Rural Fire Services from the funeral.

Dozens of volunteers formed a guard of honor as the fire truck and heard passed, media reported.

O’Dwyer’s young daughter Charlotte received her father’s service medal from the fire services commissioner.

In the emotional scenes, the toddler donned her father’s medal and a fire helmet in front of his casket.

A funeral was held for O’Dwyer’s colleague Keaton last week, where his young son remained quiet, sucking a pacifier as he received his father’s medal.

The medals were awarded by New South Wales Rural Fire Services Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons who lost his father 20 years ago to a wild fire during a risk reduction burn, according to media reports.

Australia’s Lobby Group Business Council said it would create a $ 25m ($ 17.3m) trust that could be used to pay for the education of children who lost their parents while volunteering in disasters.

(Reporting by Jonathan Barrett in Sydney Editing by Robert Birsel)

