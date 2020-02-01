advertisement

Emojoy may not be the first brand that comes to mind when you are looking for knives, but you will be blown away by this Emojoy 15-piece kitchen knife set with sharpener and wooden block. It is for sale for $ 120 and has an impressive 4.7 star rating on Amazon, which is not at all easy to take out. The set consists of an 8 ″ chef’s knife, 8 ″ bread knife, 8 ″ cutting knife, 7 ″ Santoku knife, 5 ″ knife, 3.5 ″ knife, kitchen scissors, knife sharpener, 6 steak knives, and a beautiful acacia wooden block. Go to Amazon today and the whole set is yours for just $ 33.98!

These are the highlights of the product page:

【ALL-IN-ONE KNIFE SET kn Professional knife set consists of: 8 ″ Chef’s knife, 8 ″ Bread knife, 8 ″ Cutting knife, 7 ″ Santoku knife, 5 ″ universal knife, 3.5 ″ knife, kitchen scissors, knife sharpener, 6 pieces of 5 ″ steak knife and acacia wooden block

【PROFESSIONAL QUALITY】 The blades of all blades are forged from superior carbon-rich German stainless steel with exceptional corrosion resistance and oxidation resistance. Strong, durable bolster for perfect stability and control. Each knife edges hand-polished per side, making the knives extra sharp.

【ERGONOMIC HANDLE】 The ergonomically designed handle offers comfort and confidence in handling, sturdiness and durability, especially during long-term use. A perfect mix of design and functionality!

【EASY CARE & STORAGE】 All knives are well organized in a beautiful acacia wooden block, which could be a perfect kitchen decor while reducing the risk of rust formation (dishwasher safe and hand washing recommended). Perfect gift for Thanksgiving, Wedding, Anniversary, Housewarming.

【AFTER SALES SERVICE】 Lifelong quality and satisfaction support and 24-hour dedicated email customer support. Our customer team is ready for you if you have any questions about your knives. The Emojoy is a professional knife brand, we are committed to improving your cooking experience. We want to do everything to make you happy with our knife set.

