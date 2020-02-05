advertisement

It’s early in the conversation with Sheila Jordan when the jazz icon suggests she’ll be busy within the next few months.

How busy?

“Don’t ask,” she says barely.

Turns out, Jordan is no exaggerator. The 91-year-old jazz vocalist, Detroit, begins listing her future commitments, revealing a daunting schedule that highlights her dual role as a performer and teacher. In fact, it is booked directly in 2021.

That includes a stop in Calgary on Friday, Feb. 7, when she will return to Lantern Community Church for a concert. Then she’s gone to the Iron Horse Music Hall in North Hampton, N.H., before rocking to New Jersey and Chicago. Next month she will be in Oslo and then in London. She will play at the Lincoln Center in New York City later this year and then return to Garden State to teach jazz lessons at the University of New Jersey City. In June, she’s been going to Korea for a week. In July, it’s the Toronto Jazz Festival. It goes on and on. In fact, she says she feels like she hasn’t slowed down for years.

“I’m tired of traveling,” the singer says in an interview with Postmedia from New York while on a rare vacation. “I’ve worked hard. I don’t know, something happened all of a sudden and I’m just traveling all the time.”

Jordan is not interested in speculating what “something” might be, except in more vague terms.

“I don’t know, I’m just saying something that happened,” she says. “I’m stuck with music. This is what I tell children when I teach them, ‘Don’t give up, stick with it. You will always find a place to sing. Support the music until it can support you. ‘It may never support you. But do you give up on something you love? No. “

It doesn’t take long for a conversation with Jordan to realize that she’s not one for self-analysis when it comes to her impressive career. When asked what Calgary fans can expect with regard to a set list on Friday, she remains ultimately uncompromising. They will be “songs that mean something to me,” she says.

It was one such song that got him into jazz nearly 80 years ago. In the 1940s, she made her life-changing decision while out on a hamburger in Detroit to spend a nickel on a jukebox to listen to Now’s Time by Charlie (Bird) Parker and the Reboppers. She was only 14 years old at the time, but says her path had been decided since.

“That was just that,” she says. “I said, ‘This is the music I’m going to dedicate my life to, whether I sing, teach it or just support it.’ I’ve loved it. “

That same year, she tried to drop into a club to hear the jazz saxophonist, but turned away. Parker heard the craving and eventually went down the alley to give the teens a private concert as she sat in a trash can. Jordan, who eventually began performing himself, often improvising words for Parker’s music as part of a vocal trio. She was still a teenager when Parker told her “You have millions of ears, baby” after checking out one of her shows. By 1951, she had left for New York to find Bird, eventually forming a close friendship with him. She modeled her unique stick and bebop singing style on Parker phrases.

“He was like a big brother to me, after all, and he would let me sit down when he did gigs and make me a song or two,” she says. “He was like a very dear friend. We were very close and I will never forget him.”

Parker died in 1955, but Jordan’s career continued to relate to legend in the decades that followed, even if most of her career would not be smooth sailing. She married and had a daughter with Parker’s pianist, Duke Jordan, who abandoned her shortly after the baby was born. Jordan worked as a typist while playing at night. In 1962, she released her classic debut, Portrait of Sheila, for Blue Note Records. It received good reviews and was reprinted a few years back and marked the beginning of an impressive, if somewhat sporadic, recording career. More classics would follow, including Sheila of 1977, a successful collaboration with bassist Arild Anderson that introduced her pioneering post-vocal styles.

Over the years, she has worked with everyone from Charles Mingus to trumpet Don Cherry and Canadian saxophonist and flutist Jane Bunnett. But Jordan is less than nostalgic about her recorded work. In 2018, she reviewed all the songs From the Portrait of Sheila for the first time in half a century for a one-night celebration at the Chicago Green Mill Jazz Club. A few months later, when Postmedia asked how it went, he humbly suggested “I’m sure it’s all right.” She admits she doesn’t spend much time listening to or analyzing her recordings.

“I hear something I have recorded to fix, what I want first and what I want,” she says. “After gathering them all together, I hear the final one and then no longer hear.”

However, Jordan says he would like to return to the studio at least once more.

“No one has knocked on my door to register me,” she says. “If a recording company came in and called me and said ‘I really want to do a recording,’ I’d do it, of course. But I’m not confused about recording. No one is interested. So when register, I have to register and pay everything, and I hope a record company picks it up. And that’s it. That’s the story. “

Sheila Jordan will perform at Lantern Community Church on February 7. Doors open at 6pm, the show starts at 7pm. Visit cindymcleodmusic.com/events.php for tickets.

