Houston Astros manager A.J. Hinch and team principal Jeff Luhnow were banned from the 2020 season and fired from the club on Monday after Major League Baseball found team members in an illegal sign-stealing plan during their 2017 World Series campaign.

In sanctions that sent shock waves through baseball, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said the Astros had effectively ignored a league warning issued in September 2017 against illegal sign theft.

“The behavior of the Astros and its senior baseball managers deserves significant discipline,” said Manfred in a nine-page verdict.

“While it is impossible to determine whether the behavior actually affects the results on the field, some people’s perception that it has affected the game is causing significant harm,” he said.

Shortly after the suspensions were announced, Astros owner Jim Crane said Hinch and Luhnow had been fired.

“We have to move forward with a clean board,” said Crane. “It won’t happen on my watch again.”

– Multi-million dollar fine –

In addition to the suspensions, the Astros was fined a maximum of $ 5 million.

The team also forfeited its first and second round selections in the 2020 and 2021 designs, MLB said.

The penalties are among the toughest that MLB has ever given to a team.

The Astros, who defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games to win the World Series 2017, has been under investigation since November after former pitcher Mike Fiers overturned Houston tactics to illegally steal shields from opposing teams.

Stealing signs in baseball – watching the signals from opposing teams, mostly between throwers and catchers – is an ancient, albeit frowned upon, method by which players seek the tactical advantage of knowing which pitch is likely to be thrown.

Major League Baseball prohibits the use of mechanical or electronic tools to steal signs.

Fiers told The Athletic that the Astros had decoded signs using an outside camera. The video was relayed to a television monitor near the home bunker.

“Extremely worried”

The Athletic report said that an Astros employee would monitor the enemy catcher’s signals on the monitor and then slam a trash can to let the Batters know what parking spaces to expect.

The MLB ruling states that during the Astros theft in 2017 was “playful,” former bank coach Alex Cora, who led the Boston Red Sox to the 2018 World Series, was involved in the establishment.

The report warned that Cora could face fines if the league closes its investigation into allegations of illegal theft of signs by Boston in 2018.

Manfred said that Hinch said in interviews to the investigators that he was against the sign theft scheme and had damaged the video monitor twice.

However, Manfred said: “There is simply no justification for Hinch’s inaction.”

Hinch himself made a statement that recognized this.

“As a leader and major league manager, I’m responsible for leading players and employees with integrity who best represent the game,” said Hinch.

“Although the evidence consistently showed that I did not endorse or participate in the practice of sign theft, I could not stop it and I am very sorry.”

Luhnow also issued a statement in which he took responsibility for violating the rules on his watch, adding: “I am not a fraud.

“I didn’t know that rules were being broken,” said Luhnow. “As the Commissioner stated in his statement, I have not personally led, supervised or participated in any wrongdoing: the initiative to steal signs was neither planned nor managed by baseball management. Trash-can-banging was operated and carried out by gamers, and the video decoding of the signs came from subordinate employees who worked with the bank coach. “

However, Manfred made it clear that he believed that Luhnow’s responsibility to prevent such actions had failed.

“It is the job of the general manager to know about the activities of his employees and players and to ensure that these activities are compatible with the standards of behavior of the club owners as well as with the MLB rules,” said Manfred.

The league said Luhnow and Hinch could not play a role in the Astros or any other club, be it in the Major League, Minor League or spring training.

They are also banned from the stadiums and any violation of the lock could result in a lifelong ban.

With a separate sanction, the league also banned Astros’ former deputy general manager, Brandon Taubman, for a year. Taubman was released from the Astros in October after mocking a group of female reporters about domestic violence.

With Manfred’s decision, Astros owner Crane was released from the participation and there was “absolutely no evidence” that he knew what had happened.

