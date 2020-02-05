advertisement

Over the years, scientists studying space have discovered countless galaxies at all different stages of their lives. From newborn galaxies that turn out new stars to old cloud clouds that do nothing. As astronomers from the University of California, Riverside, describe in a new article in The Astrophysical Journal, the galaxy XMM-2599 falls into the latter category, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

XMM-2599 is incredibly old, and at one point it was like a star-forming factory, which quickly threw up new stars before it stopped. As is sometimes the case with new discoveries in the Milky Way, what we have learned about XMM-2599 can raise more questions than answers.

“Even before the universe was 2 billion years old, XMM-2599 had already formed a mass of more than 300 billion suns, making it an ultra-massive galaxy,” said lead author Benjamin Forrest in a statement. “More remarkably, we show that XMM-2599 formed the most stars in a huge frenzy when the universe was less than 1 billion years old and then became inactive by the time the universe was only 1.8 billion years old.”

Forrest and his team used data from the W. M. Keck Observatory to determine how far XMM-2599 is from the Earth. At its most active, it crawled stars at an incredible speed, the team estimated that it produced around 1,000 solar values ​​of stars per year. However, as we see it today, the galaxy is like a burned-out spirit of its former self.

“We caught the XMM-2599 in its inactive phase,” said Gillian Wilson, member of the research team. “We don’t know what it will be today. We know it can’t lose mass. An interesting question is what happens around it. Over time, could it attract gravity near star-forming galaxies and become a clear city of galaxies? “

At a distance of about 12 billion light-years from Earth, the galaxy today looks very different from what we can see from our vantage point, but exactly what happened is a guess.

