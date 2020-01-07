advertisement

Fast Radio Bursts, or FRBs for short, are something of an anomaly for astronomers. We have been able to detect these powerful explosions of radio energy from distant locations in space, but nobody really knows for sure what the cause is. FRBs are often one-hit miracles, appear in an instant and are never heard of again.

One FRB in particular, with the label FRB 121102, is known to pop up repeatedly, and researchers have been studying this for quite some time. Now a new repeating FRB has appeared on scientists’ radars, and it comes from a source not so far away from our own galaxy.

The new repeating FRB is known as 180916.J0158 + 65. It is traced back to a galaxy that is about half a billion light years from Earth. That certainly sounds like a huge distance, but it is actually only a fraction of the distance that other FRBs are traced, making it potentially interesting from a research perspective.

The discovery is the subject of a new article published in Nature.

“The FRB is one of the closest to date and we have even speculated that it could be a more conventional object on the outskirts of our own galaxy,” said Mohit Bhardwaj, co-author of the work, in a statement. “The observation, however, proved that it is in a relatively nearby galaxy, making it still an enigmatic FRB, but close enough to study with many other telescopes now.”

Actually determining what is primarily responsible for FRBs is quite a challenge. There are a number of theories on the table, including energy that is thrown into space while black holes tear apart large objects. Yes, even the idea that “extraterrestrial beings” are trying to greet intelligent civilizations from all over the cosmos has been suggested, but for now we have to wait, listen to more, and dream of what is actually behind the incredible explosions of energy.

Image source: NASA

