One of the coolest things to be chosen for a mission to the international space station IS is to conduct experiments that show how different life is in space compared to the earth. Recently astronauts have had the opportunity to do something that has never been done before: baking cookies in space.

The experiment was intended to test the possibilities of the so-called “Zero-G Oven”, which was specially built for baking in the micro gravity environment of the space station. This may sound like a trivial exercise, but the results were really surprising.

Baking raw cookies in space is actually a lot more difficult than on earth, and that became immediately apparent when the astronauts removed their first batch from the oven. Placing the cookies in the oven at a similar temperature and for the same amount of time as you would on earth resulted in cookies that were basically still raw.

Even after doubling the baking time to 50 minutes, the cookies were not nearly ready. Eventually the astronauts put a cookie in the oven for no less than two hours and that turned out to be the right amount of time. A new attempt after 130 minutes yielded even better results.

Unfortunately for the crew, the cookies could not be eaten. Instead, they were stored and sent back to Earth for scientists to examine and determine how well cooked they really are.

It is a simple experiment, but it is such a work that will become increasingly important as we get closer to a day when astronauts will travel long distances to places like Mars. Knowing how food can be prepared in space and what unique challenges these missions can face is crucial to ensuring that things run smoothly in the future.

Image source: NASA

