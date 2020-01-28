advertisement

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida (AP) – After nearly 11 months in orbit, astronaut holding record for longest space flight by woman eager to dig into salsa and crisps, swim and surf in the Gulf of Mexico.

NASA astronaut Christina Koch told The Associated Press on Tuesday – her 319th consecutive day in space – that participating in the first all-female spacewalk was the highlight of her mission. She has lived on the International Space Station since March and returns to Earth on February 6, landing in Kazakhstan with two colleagues aboard a Russian capsule.

Koch said that she and fellow astronaut Jessica Meir appreciated that the October 18 spacewalk “could serve as an inspiration for future space explorers.”

“We both got a lot of inspiration from seeing people who were reflections of ourselves as we grew up and developed our dreams of becoming astronauts,” Koch told The Associated Press from the space station. “So recognizing that maybe we could pay this over time and serve the same thing for those who are in place and to come was just such a highlight.”

Koch’s astronaut class in 2013 was split equally between women and men, but the body of NASA astronauts as a whole is dominated by men. Currently, four men and two women live at the space station.

“Diversity is important, and I think it’s worth fighting for,” said Koch, an electrical engineer who also has a degree in physics.

Koch’s 328-day mission will be the second longest of an American, 12 days behind schedule on Scott Kelly’s flight. She has already set a record for the longest space flight for a woman.

It took time for a pair of news interviews Tuesday, the 34th anniversary of the Challenger space shuttle crash that left seven people dead on board.

She said she loves her job – she has made five spacewalks and tends to do science experiments – but she also misses her friends and family.

“If they could visit here, I would continue to stay for a very long time,” a first space pilot told AP Koch. “For them, I think it’s probably time to go home.”

Her biggest surprise is the ease and speed with which she adapted mentally and physically to weightlessness.

“I don’t even really realize that I’m floating more,” she said.

Why are fries and salsa at the top of his list of most missed foods? Crunchy foods such as potato chips are prohibited on the space station as crumbs may float and clog the equipment. “I haven’t had crisps in about 10 and a half months,” she said, “but I got a fresh apple” thanks to regular cargo deliveries.

Another thing he misses: the possibility of asking things and not letting them float.

She’s used to using velcro and tape to keep things in place, “so I hope when I come back to Earth I won’t accidentally drop things, especially when I hand them over to people.”

Kelly, whose mission spanned 2015 and 2016, gave her advance notice of what to expect.

“It’s a great reminder to continue mentoring,” said Koch. When his record is broken, “I hope to mentor this person as I have been.”

Koch said it was essential to stay in touch with loved ones through phone calls and video conferences. She looked at her nieces and nephews opening their Christmas presents. But it’s also a special celebration of a space vacation, she noted, which “somehow keeps your family from being missed.”

Koch grew up in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and now lives near the Gulf of Mexico in Galveston, Texas, with her husband, Bob. She said she couldn’t wait for her next wedding anniversary, Christmas at home and her birthday.

Her 41st birthday is Wednesday. How does she plan to celebrate?

Playing Scrabble with American, Italian and Russian teammates, as difficult as it can be in zero gravity. She packed a travel version of the game and was too busy to enjoy it.

