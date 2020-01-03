advertisement

Dean Smith will have urgent transfer talks with Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow after Tom Heaton and Wesley have been excluded for the season.

Villa boss Smith will meet Purslow and sports director Jesus Garcia Pitarch on Friday to discuss their next steps in the January window.

Striker Wesley and goalkeeper Heaton suffered serious knee injuries in Wednesday’s 2-1 win in Burnley, leaving Villa with only one striker to perform well.

The double strike follows John McGinn, who broke his ankle on Christmas Day 2 to further strain Villa’s resources.

“We have a business planned and it goes on. I’m sitting with Christian and Jesus tonight to see what changes for us,” said Smith before the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday in Fulham.

“It will be faster what we do in the market. The recruitment side will not change from what we saw before.

“They’re on the road for the rest of the season and everything I need to know to start planning.”

“It’s January now, so everyone is talking about recruitment anyway, but I know I don’t have it for the rest of the season that I can plan.”

Heaton and # 22million record buy Wesley had scans on Thursday and Villa’s worst fears were recognized after winning Turf Moor.

The injuries have fulfilled their hopes for survival in the Premier League. The club occupies 17th place in the table, although Villa Orjan Nyland and Lovre Kalinic have substitute goalkeeper and Matija Sarkic is expected to be removed from Livingstone.

Smith said: “Tom was a player I wanted to take with me, a Premier League player, an English goalkeeper, a great character, a leader and he showed it in the locker room. He was nailed to go to the euros in the summer.

“There was a lot of pressure on Wesley’s shoulders, he made his debut for Brazil this season, played well, scored a good goal and is unfortunately out now.”

“You are two main actors that I am very sorry for. We had five games in 16 days and another seven in January.

“We cannot feel sorry for ourselves, we have to deal with it, help the players to recover, and recruit wisely.”

Meanwhile, Smith warned all applicants about Jack Grealish this month.

The skipper, who has scored eight goals in all competitions this season, is associated with Manchester United.

“It is a big goal for many teams. Our owners are very ambitious to establish us as a top Premier League club, so you have to keep your best players,” said Smith.

“People can keep looking, but they can’t touch. We want to keep our best players and he shows he’s one of the best in the Premier League.”

