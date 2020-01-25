advertisement

Second-level teachers who are members of the ASTI should vote for strike action on the two-tier compensation system in schools.

Hundreds of schools are expected to close as early as February 4 when Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) members hold a one-day strike on the same subject.

The ASTI central executive board decided to vote its 17,000 members at a meeting on Saturday for industrial disputes to protest the “unequal pay of teachers who have started their careers since 2010”.

Details of the time of the ASTI vote are expected to be announced next week.

However, if the union is given a mandate to take industrial action, it will likely only be part of a coordinated campaign with at least one other education union.

The ASTI will not take part in the strike planned by the TUI for February 4 because it has not completed the vote in time. All actions taken by ASTI members will be carried out at a later date.

The ASTI announced on Saturday that it had taken industrial action, including strike action, in 2016 due to unequal pay.

It has been said that there have been some improvements in paying new entrants since then.

“Despite ongoing ASTI and other teacher unions campaigns, pay remains uneven,” the union said.

“Inferior compensation agreements”

ASTI President Deirdre Mac Donald said: “It is inconceivable that some teachers will have worse compensation schemes in 2020, even though they are doing the same work as their colleagues in the next classroom. In a labor dispute in 2016, the ASTI members lost their salary and were further punished under the FEMPI law (Financial Emergency). However, your approach has put unequal pay firmly on the agenda. In addition, the ASTI’s actions have resulted in some underpaid teacher profits, but full equality has yet to be achieved and we intend to do so. “

At its meeting on Saturday, the central ASTI executive adopted an application saying: “The ASTI vote for industrial disputes up to and including strike action for the same wage should be carried out in conjunction with one or both other teacher unions.”

In the past few days, ASTI has instructed members, including directors and alternates, not to insure their striking colleagues during the upcoming TUI member interruption on February 4.

The ASTI informed members that they should appear for work as usual on February 4, since if they refused to work that day, they would be considered unofficial industrial action. According to the union, ASTI members would also be paid if their school was closed due to the TUI strike.

Union guidance

What is critical is that the union guidelines state that “no member of ASTI, including key teachers, alternate key teachers and / or other job holders, can perform tasks that are normally performed by colleagues who are TUI members”.

The union’s instructions to members also state: “On February 4, no ASTI member can assume the supervisory / representation duties of an absent TUI colleague who will be involved in industrial action. Redesigning the roster so that ASTI members cover the surveillance periods normally performed by TUI colleagues is not acceptable. “

The move means that most secondary schools will be closed for health and safety reasons, even if only a few teachers are TUI members.

