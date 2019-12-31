advertisement

WASHINGTON – Lev Parnas, accused associate of US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has asked a court for permission to convert Parnas phone content and other documents into a House panel to use in investigating Trump’s impeachment, his lawyer said Monday.

Attorney Joseph Bondy said in a tweet that the Justice Department on Tuesday would produce the documents and contents of the phone seized by Parnas when he was arrested in October.

The government “does not object” to Parnas submitting the documents to the House Intelligence Committee, subject to court approval, Bondy wrote in a letter to US District Judge Paul Oetken in New York.

Parnas, a Ukrainian-born citizen, was accused, along with another Florida businessman, of Belarusian descent Igor Fruman, of illegally financing money before a pro-Trump election committee and other politicians. Both have pleaded not guilty.

Giuliani said Parnas and Fruman helped him investigate one of the political rivals of the Republican president, former Democratic Vice President Joe Biden and Biden Hunter’s son, who served on the board of a Ukrainian power company.

Trump responded by the Democratic-led House on Dec. 18 on charges of abusing power and obstructing Congress.

The House intelligence panel played a pivotal role in the investigation, which focused on Trump’s efforts to push Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open investigations against Biden, a key contender to run against Trump in the 2020 election, and a debuted theory on election interference.

In the letter to Oetken, Bondy said that review of the material, which the House Panel had rejected, was essential to “his ability to prove the strength” of Parnas’ possible testimony.

Bondy said he and Parnas did not know “whether we intend to produce the whole set of materials, or a filtered sub-filter for privilege or importance.”

Bondy said in early November that Parnas was prepared to enforce registration requirements and evidence from congressional impeachment investigators. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Peter Cooney)

