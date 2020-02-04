Today Kitty Green is a celebrated writer and director who brought her first feature film “The Assistant” to the Sundance Film Festival 2020. But Green says that she is still sometimes treated like an assistant and is still dealing with other micro-attacks targeting women in the film industry.
“I’m a film director, but people assume I’m the assistant, so I’ll always hand over a coat,” Green said to Sharon Waxman, founder and CEO of TheWrap. “I have two male producers, James Schamus and Scott Macaulay, who are incredible, but when I meet someone they say, who gives you the ideas, is it Scott or James? There is this assumption that I am not responsible or out of control. These assumptions really shake you as a filmmaker, you think no matter how much work I do, will someone take me seriously? And then I thought, if I get that and I’m a film director, what do people in lower positions who don’t have as much power as I get and how do they survive? “
“The Assistant” records the day in the life of an assistant, the youngest employee who works for a common boss. Green said her goal was to show how toxic work environments can take women’s confidence to climb the ranks and be like their male counterparts.
“Everything I do is about women in the media,” added Green. “A lot has been reported about the predators and the men – if we get rid of Harvey Weinstein, the problem will go away. And I thought, no, it’s so much bigger than that … We have to dismantle and rebuild the system and make sure things are fair and just for women. How do we examine the microaggressions that can take away a young woman’s self-confidence, prevent her from climbing the ranks and doing what the boys do? “
Julia Garner plays the role of the assistant in the film, which is contemporary given the current lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein and the fact that Hollywood assistants have received little compensation.
Garner says she was not exposed to toxic work environments, but said that she placed a lot of emphasis on juxtaposing the silent film with the violent, noisy issue of harassment and male toxicity at work.
“I was very lucky that I worked on really nice and non-toxic sets and working environments, but when we prepared, Kitty made it very clear at the beginning that she wanted the film to be a silent film … That made it more tense because the topic is so loud, ”Garner explained. “If the film is calm, but the subject and the situation in the film are loud, it becomes more scary and uncomfortable.”
“The Assistant” premiered in Sundance on January 24 and was released in cinemas on January 31.
