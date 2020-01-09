advertisement

With the exception of Miles Sanders, the selection drafts for 2019 had no significant impact

PHILADELPHIA – The Eagles’ rookie draft class was a study in patience, from offensive linesman Andre Dillard to defensive quarterfinalist Shareef Miller.

In fact, only the second-round draft picker, Miles Sanders, took his chances after Jordan Howard sustained a shoulder injury on November 3.

Sanders ended with 818 yards of rushing and 509 yards of maintenance during the regular season, then 69 yards of rushing joined the Seattle Seahawks in the Eagles’ 17-9 playoff losses on Sunday, despite playing on a sprained ankle and possibly a knee injury.

“Personally, I’m not really interested in the statistics,” said Sanders when asked a few minutes after the game ended to rate his rookie season. “I was just concerned with making the playoffs and hopefully going to the Super Bowl. That’s the only thing I really cared about. I’m definitely disappointed that we got so close.”

At least the Eagles found that they had a lead in Sanders that was the most meters before waving off for a rookie in team history.

The Eagles didn’t get nearly as clear answers with the other rookie draft picks. Dillard, who had played the season as a second player for Jason Peters in a duel against the left, started three games earlier in the season when Peters was injured.

He played well enough, but Peters, who turns 38 on January 22, is a surefire Hall of Famer. Peters said on Sunday that he wanted to continue playing this season. The Eagles have to decide whether they are ready to bring Peters back or hand the position over to Dillard.

For his part, Dillard said he would be ready no matter what Peters and the Eagles decide, and learning from Peters is invaluable. But he also said that the experience from starting these three games has helped even more.

“If you take advantage of these opportunities before you are the starter you are writing off, it is pure gold bars right there,” said Dillard.

The others also had some chances, no more than Wide Receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside, the Eagles’ second choice.

Arcega-Whiteside has had to forego reception in three of the last four games, although the Eagles failed due to an injury to the wide-angle receiver. He finished with 10 catches for 169 yards and a TD.

Against Seattle, Arcega-Whiteside played fewer snapshots (12) than former practice players in Deontay Burnett (13), Rob Davis (48) and Greg Ward (50).

In addition, DK Metcalf from Seattle, who took seven places to Arcega-Whiteside in the draft, had seven receptions for 160 yards and a touchdown in the game.

“Of course I could have done a lot better,” said Arcega-Whiteside. “I have one (season) under my belt and there is no other way but up here. I will attack this offseason and become the player I know I can be for this team.”

“I did a lot of hard work, lots of extra hours. It didn’t pay off at the moment. But it will pay off sometime.”

Miller said he felt the same way.

Miller was not on the daily list in 15 of the 17 games. In the two games in which he was active, he did not play.

“I definitely expected it,” said Miller. “There were a lot of ups and downs, but it was also great for me. I definitely got better in training. I played against Lane Johnson every day in training. He is obviously one of the best tackles in the league.

“It helped me a lot to be able to lean on the boys.”

The Eagles also had other newbies when linebacker T.J. Edwards and the offensive linemen Nate Herbig and Sua Opeta were signed on as freelance agents last spring. Also, Marcus Epp’s security and Anthony Rush defensive device were added during the season.

They contributed in varying degrees, with Edwards perhaps having the greatest influence. It could stay that way if the Eagles didn’t bring veteran Nigel Bradham back next season.

Next season, more is expected from the Eagles newbies, especially conscripts. If Peters isn’t back, Dillard will be the starter. The seasoned recipients Nelson Agholor, Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson may not return. Arcega-Whiteside will be back, but the Eagles could add free agents and / or an early pull pick.

Sanders should take the lead, even though Howard, who is eligible for a free agency, returns. As for Miller, he should be given the chance to crack the rotation at the end of the defensive if they don’t bring Vinny Curry back.

But it won’t be easy. The Eagles will have starters Brandon Graham and Derek Barnett along with Josh Sweat, the Eagles’ fourth ballot in 2018, which ended with 4 sacks next season. You could also add a draft pick or free agent.

“It goes without saying that this year we really had to learn at work and didn’t always have to get started,” said Dillard. “I firmly believe that we all have really good opportunities and I firmly believe that we will do great things in the future.”

That Eagles need this future to start next season.

