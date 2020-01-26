advertisement

Sundance: Ryan White’s rousing documentary unpacks the story of how two innocent women were persuaded to kill Kim Jong-un’s older brother.

We live in a golden age of artless documentaries that have no discernible purpose or ambition to re-examine the recent past. However, people who would rather watch Netflix for 90 minutes than read the same information on Wikipedia for 10 minutes have gotten the truth out of control so that you can’t even believe that certain things have happened until you see them with your own eyes. Or until a trustworthy filmmaker interprets the facts against an ominous score and backs them up with enough infographics and interview material to remind you that truth is stranger than fiction (and gets stranger every day).

For example, in February 2017, you probably heard about how Kim Jong-un’s older brother was murdered in broad daylight at Kuala Lumpur International Airport. Perhaps you still remember that his name was Kim Jong-nam or was murdered by two young women who sneaked behind him in the middle of the crowded terminal, holding his eyes as if they were surprising an old friend, and VX wiped nerve agent – the deadliest substance on earth – right in his eyes. Some people out there may even remember that one of the killers was wearing a white T-shirt with “LOL” written in bold black letters on the chest. But has any of this information really crept in? Did the sheer audacity of this hit have the same effect in your head as you may have seen in the James Bond movie it belongs to? Have you been inspired by the geopolitical impact of the attack to follow the story that spread across a matrix of ambassadors and secret agents that spread across Asia? Or did everything seem too far-fetched to settle in the part of your brain that is trying to make sense of world history? There were rumors that the two women had the impression of being on a Japanese prank show, but this crazy phrase only made the news seem less meaningful.

This is hardly a new phenomenon, even if it is now occurring at an unprecedented pace: the biggest trick the devil has ever done was to convince the world that it does not exist, and the most dangerous men in history have always been those who knew that sensible people were fighting would imagine their crimes. And so it’s easy to understand why Ryan White decided to make a documentary that explains the death of Kim Jong-nam in the simplest possible way. Why does “Assassins” avoid subplots, color comments or any kind of residual context if it leads us through what happened. In fact, the story is so fancy – and the film so dry – that it’s hard not to be impressed by the discipline that White showed when he refused to have more fun with it. He knew that the facts alone would be exciting enough (and they do), and he wanted to capture that fluid moment in history before we all wiped our hands off it or sublimated it into the atmosphere of an age, when the air breathed became poisonous enough to mask the other poisons that we pumped into it.

White makes a sharp and fun departure from the subject of his previous film (“Ask Dr. Ruth”) and begins with a Jakarta-born woman named Siti Aisyah, whose Facebook page shows how she enjoys a birthday dinner with friends at the Hard Rock Cafe in the night before, she would kill the rightful heiress to the North Korean regime. If she smiles – and she always smiles – we can see that her teeth are connected with braces. Her social media presence is an un-curated stream of emojis, exclamation points, and excitement about places she may soon be traveling to work. Siti appears to be innocent. Basic. If the film later deals with the analytical logic of a litigation, we’ll find out how difficult it was for them to earn this gambling veneer.

While the second half of “Assassins” takes place in a lawsuit, the first half presents the story by releasing relevant information in the same order in which the world first received it. So we go from Siti to the remarkable CCTV material and see the last moments of Kim Jong-nam’s life in all its bizarre and pixelated splendor. We receive a crash course in the North Korean successor chain (infographics!) And learn why Kim Jong-um wanted to see him dead. White points out that Kim Jong-nam found despotism disgusting and preferred the capitalist vitality of American theme parks to the autocratic devastation of Pyongyang, but anyone interested in pulling this thread is watching the wrong film. We find that the Malaysian judicial system is hanging over someone rather than listening to them, but this is not a documentary about how power has corrupted these courts. White also records a damned portrait of international diplomacy, and like the sins of those who lead government, often trickle down and destroy the most vulnerable citizens of their country, but he’s always reluctant to make a thesis.

He is much more interested in the girl who laughed at death. Her name is Doan Thi Huong and she grew up on a Vietnamese farm where she couldn’t even slaughter a chicken. She started a career in the entertainment industry when she found no way to use her degree as an accountant. Finally, she played (pretty badly) for “Vietnamese Idol” before deciding to work as a waitress. Then she met a mysterious man who offered her a lucrative appearance and made “funny videos” for Japanese television. It is gripping and terrifying to see North Korean agents seize their despair and lead them through a series of disguised training missions.

Fortunately, White forbids him to annoy the idea that the women may actually have been more than the ignorant perpetrators of a perverted brilliant scheme. “Assassins” creates enough tension over the outcome of the joint lawsuit against Siti and Doan, but their innocence is clear, especially after White has joined the Siti law team. “Assassins” finds its pulse in the fact that it was filmed in media scenes before the dust settled on this strange ordeal, and Siti’s lawyer’s perspective proves invaluable during the process. White’s relationship with them also likely helped to record the interviews the women had conducted in prison, although the filmmaker naturally decides not to investigate the friendship between the suspects behind bars. Siti comments on how Doan is the only one who may understand her plight, and like so many of the leds that Ryan doesn’t follow, it feels like an unopened portal to a whole new universe of intrigue.

However, when “Assassins” is over, White Sitis Isolation has tackled its own way. The vacuum-like seal of his documentary tends to separate this entire saga from the outside world (we understand its place on Kim Jong-un’s agenda, but everything beyond that is left to the conclusion) and yet sitis bizarre story in such clear words It will tell in the minds of those who didn’t know what to do with the raw data when it first came out, to make it real. And people will remember the Siti Aisyah name and the Doan Thi Huong name, and they will remember how their lives were interrupted forever by something so crazy that it could only happen in a movie.

Note B

Assassins were premiered at the Sundance Film Festival 2020 in the Documentary Premiere section. Sales are currently being targeted in the United States.

