It was only a few hours after the first day of proceedings in Donald John Trump’s Senate recall trial when Adam Schiff, the House director who pursued the case, summed up the day’s proceedings. The process proposed by the Senate for the trial, he said, was simply “backwards”, obliging the House to present its case before deciding to call witnesses and demand documents from the House White that Trump has retained.

Schiff’s angry remark caused a jolt in the bedroom. The senators who had nodded or looked down at their legal plates suddenly looked up. But it turns out that you can swear like that in the Senate. Schiff was not even the first person to use the expression, although David Vitter, the former senator from Louisiana, was in trouble in 2008 when he did, and he had the remark removed from the record. official. Whether appropriate or not, in a cumbersome institution that does not even allow journalists to wear denim in his sacred room, Schiff’s remark was certainly incisive and relevant.

But after several hours of debate Tuesday afternoon and evening, the Republican rules proposed by the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, were to prevail in a party vote, as Schiff knew. It will be back. A trial may not be a trial without testimony, but that is how the Senate will proceed with it. “Have you ever heard of a trial without evidence? It has no witnesses?” Asked Zoe Lofgren, another director of the House.

The first day of the Senate trial has not definitively answered these questions, which, according to McConnell’s rules, will simply be postponed until next week, when there may or may not be four Republicans who choose to join the Democrats and call for the Trump administration witnesses to be prevented from testifying. But the first day was not significant as McConnell managed to win on the rules. He had the votes and everyone knew he would win. Tuesday was a remarkable day, however, and the real news was what Trump’s lawyers ultimately had to say about the case.

Since the investigation into Trump’s impeachment began in September, the White House has refused to offer a formal defense, except for the accused’s capitalized tweets. But refusing to participate is no longer an option now that the Senate trial is taking place. Trump’s lawyers not only introduced themselves, but also showed their hands, offering a Trump defense that looked very much like the president himself: loud, intemperate, personally mean, ad hominem, disputed by the facts and often not even taking not worth having a tenuous connection to the case at all. When White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow addressed the Senate, the volume in the room increased; the tone has changed. As we watched from the press gallery, it was as if we had become the audience for an entirely different play. Why should no witnesses or documents be produced during the trial? Listening to Cipollone and Sekulow, it was hard to say.

They barely used the word “Ukraine” or even bothered to talk a lot about Trump’s “perfect” phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, by the way. They mentioned the Mueller investigation – several times – although this is not the subject of the articles on impeachment. They made false statements, including that the Republicans had been excluded from depositions in the “basement” of the house which were taken by the house intelligence committee. Cipollone attacked Schiff by name, as an individual, within a minute of the start of his first remarks at trial, which was striking, if not entirely surprising, given that Cipollone represents Trump, whose campaign is currently marketed on its thirty-four website. -dollar T-shirts mocking Schiff like a “pencil-neck”.

The managers of the House prepared Tuesday with digital slides and graphics. They have listed witnesses they would like to call, such as former Trump national security adviser John Bolton, who called the Ukrainian plan “drug trafficking,” and documents they would like to subpoena. They presented video clips, including one from President Trump that they played twice, in which he argued that the Constitution gives him the right to do what he wants. But Trump’s legal team didn’t care about anything like that. Cipollone and Sekulow had no video clips, no slides. They didn’t have to. They had the votes.

How was it in the Senate room that became a courtroom on the first day of a trial which we all presume to know the outcome in advance? Senators, whether you call them judges or juries, seemed to be struggling to overcome the ordeal. In about an hour, they were shaking in their seats. There was yawning and the Washington Post said Jim Risch of Idaho was the first senator to be caught dozing. On the Republican side, Tim Scott of South Carolina and Ben Sasse of Nebraska smiled and laughed, passing notes back and forth. The minority leader of the Senate, Chuck Schumer, collapsed in his seat, although Mitch McConnell, just across the aisle, sat for the most part like an arrow. He was practically motionless, a statue. Only once did I see the slight hint of a smile. How did he do it? Did he count to a million?

There were a lot of note takers. On the Democratic side, Bob Casey of Pennsylvania began to scribble for a few minutes in the trial and continued. On the Republican side, Marco Rubio was one of the few who had read the large notebook deposited on the desk of each senator; he spent hours flipping through pages and writing notes. Later in the afternoon, right across from Rubio, his 2016 presidential colleague Ted Cruz of Texas pulled out a yellow highlighter and also started reading.

But the most diligent note taker I couldn’t stop watching was Susan Collins from Maine. Collins, in a navy blue suit and a shining silver necklace in the room, which was filled with men in gray suits, sat next to Lisa Murkowski of Alaska in the row just behind McConnell. These are two of the only swing votes in the House, votes that are probably not relevant to the final outcome of the trial, since no one believes there are twenty Republicans, or something like that number, who would vote to condemn the President. But Collins and Murkowski rely much more on the question of the type of trial that the Senate will conduct, since the rules require only a simple majority of senators to determine procedures. Collins and three other Republicans can block everything if they wish. They can force the calling of witnesses and fix the hours of the sessions.

On Tuesday afternoon, reporters learned that Collins had already flexed his muscles with McConnell, complaining about the plans he released on Monday evening to force house managers to present their case in 24 hours, compressed into only two days – increasing the spectrum of blurring. -Senators with eyes asleep during presentations in the dark of the night. After Collins objected, McConnell revised the proposed rules and gave each party three days, rather than two, to present their arguments.

It wasn’t really a concession, but it seemed to be enough to get Collins and all the other hesitant Republicans back online, at least for now. In the late afternoon on Tuesday, Schumer’s first amendment, to force the documents the White House withheld, failed in a party vote 53–47. Several other 53 to 47 votes followed, while Schumer proposed amendment after amendment, aimed at putting senators on the record as refusing to summon witnesses and individual documents. “I knew it was going to happen, but hearing every Republican vote against evidence was a punch,” tweeted Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, during the short break after the first vote, when he was allowed out. the room and short access to his phone.

Collins, having voted with McConnell, returned to the chamber after this first vote and resumed his unruffled note-taking. Her office released a statement saying that later in the trial, after the arguments, she would likely vote in favor of additional witnesses and testimony. In 1999, when Bill Clinton was tried in the only other presidential recall trial in our lives, Collins was one of five Republican senators to break away from their party and vote to acquit Clinton. Today, she is the only one of the five Republicans who remains in the Senate. Will she party again? On the first day of Trump’s trial, I only learned that Susan Collins was diligent and attentive and right-handed. I don’t know how she will vote.

