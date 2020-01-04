advertisement

January 4, 2020 Nicolas Zart

The idea of ​​parachutes for electric urban air mobility (UAM) is a double-edged sword in aviation. Electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) multi-rotor aircraft are inherently safe due to the design, but they are nevertheless in the air, so additional safety measures must be taken. However, conventional parachutes can only work at certain heights. Aviation Safety Resources (ASR) – a leading parachute security company that won one of Revolution earlier this year. Aeros competitions – says it has a parachute system that works with eVTOL aircraft, even at low altitudes.

I recently spoke with Larry Williams, CEO of ASR, about how the company’s parachute technology works, its application for eVTOL aircraft and public perception.

With a mission to disrupt the market for existing aircraft repair systems and safety solutions for the next generation of manned and unmanned flights, ASR wants to make urban air mobility (UAM) even safer. Williams says that standard recovery systems cannot work for eVTOL aircraft in the critical “vertical” phase (without forward speed). Most canopies only work with aircraft with fixed wings and depend on the forward speed to inflate the canopy. This is why helicopters have no recovery parachutes. They can turn in the opposite direction if they are on time at the right height and can land themselves as safely as possible.

In the case of fixed-wing aircraft, parachutes first deploy the aircraft during flight – they blow up and then delay the descent to provide a touchdown condition. With the success of complete aircraft repair systems, which to date have saved more than 500 lives worldwide, we are starting to see parachutes as more “standard”. Pipistrel uses one at the top of the cockpit, exactly where the wings are attached to the hull.

The problem with conventional parachutes is that it takes time to blow them up. They need sufficient height and air speed to serve their purpose. Even the use of rockets to quickly remove the canopy will not blow up in time when it is low to the ground. For example, the Cirrus must be 920 ft in the air to fully inflate the awning, which is not an option with a 500 ft eVTOL rising or landing in a densely populated area. If a plane runs at 122 mph and falls at a speed of 179 ft / second, it takes 5.5 seconds to blow up. ASR has bypassed this limitation with an innovative patented solution that takes half a second to extract the hood and another 2 seconds to inflate it. ASR’s recovery parachute works at 100 ft or less than in 2.5 seconds, even with a VTOL operation.

Williams says it is a retracted retro rocket that shoots up and slows the descent of the plane, while several small parachutes are extracted with orbit missiles, which are inflated during extraction to not depend on loss of altitude. This results in a delayed descent of less than 30 feet per second, which results in a safe and viable landing. It is a passive safety system installed in the design of the UAM vehicle, similar to an airbag for cars.

Williams told me that there must be a fresh look at recovery technology for tomorrow’s UAM needs, with a specific design approach from eVTOL. ASR has designed a new line of next-generation repair products that are lighter with less volume and offer longer repackaging cycles than comparable products currently on the market. Williams spent the first half of his career in aircraft accidents and concluded: “We may not be able to prevent a complete failure, but we can prevent many fatalities.”

Public perception is important for the acceptance of modern electric UAM. The University of Michigan published a study that showed that 80% of people asked said they needed a parachute when flying an eVTOL. There is also a marketing aspect to the idea of ​​a recovery system such as a parachute. Williams feels that public perception is ready for parachutes and says that ASR has been working in the aviation safety industry for decades to help it add an extra layer of safety to an already impressive electrical reliability. The weight of the ASR parachute in a 4,500 pound plane is just 100 pounds – remember that a 100 pound parachute can save 6 lives.

But what about rotor planes, such as helicopters and gyrocopters? Williams told me that his system could be deployed from the side of the aircraft and not necessarily from the top of the main lifter. The ASR system does not get entangled in and is broken by a rotor prop stop with its reinforced kevlar technology that can withstand a prop stop.

What is the next step for ASR?

ASR wants to breathe new life into the aviation safety industry and reinvent it with a series of new products aimed at sport / experimental aircraft, light sport aircraft (LSA), general aviation (GA) aircraft and VTOL and eVTOL aircraft. These systems include unmanned aerial systems (UAS) and vehicles (UAV). Williams told me that ASR was the first to meet the security needs of the emerging UAM market.

I walked away with the feeling that I knew more about something that seems as simple as a parachute, but much more than it looks at first sight.

There is a rocket-powered parachute that drives the hood high enough to open fully. Although all eVTOL and electrical fixed-wing projects do most of their safety research, they would not be affected by this extra security layer.

