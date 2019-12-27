advertisement

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) – The Mandalorian ”will officially return to Disney Plus for a second season.

Showrunner and creator Jon Favreau confirmed the renovation via Twitter, saying the second installment is expected to debut in the fall of 2020.

Favreau had previously teased that filming in Season 2 was already underway, and had also revealed that Carl Weathers, who plays Greef Carga in the series, is set to direct an episode. Pictured in Favreau’s Tweet is a Gamorrean, a pig species, defending Jabba the Hut in earlier “Star Wars” films, hinting that Season 2 could explore their native planet of Gamorr, or perhaps even undertake entrance to Jabba’s palace in Tatooine.

The news comes just hours after the season 1 finale dropped on Disney Plus. “The Mandalorian” stars Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, Gina Carano as the scary Cara Dune, and Carl Weathers as the timid Greef Carga. However, the show has so far been stolen by Baby Yoda, which has sparked an online sensation.

The series is set after the fall of the Empire and before the appearance of the First Order, following Mando’s troubles on the outer borders of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic.

It marks the first “Star Wars” series to air on Disney Plus, and Mouse House also has two more series from A Galaxy Far, Far Away at Work, namely a Cassian Andor series that interprets Diego Luna reproducing his role from ” Rogue One, ”and a series of Obi-Wan Kenobi with Ewan McGregor reprising the iconic role.

